Social Performance Manager, Senegal

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

Join our Communication & External Affairs (CE&A) team in Senegal!

The M&S region comprises of bp’s GTA project and the exciting development project represents a significant investment and a strategic opportunity for bp in an emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin.

We are now looking for a dynamic Social Performance Manager to lead social impact assessments, drive risk mitigation strategies, and lead all aspects of the development and execution of community engagement plans!

In this role, we also expect you to be responsible for delivering impactful social investment programs and handling issues arising from their implementation.

This role will report to Senior C&EA Manager, Senegal.

Please note that this position is open for local applicants only.

Please submit your application and CV in English language.

About the role

Social Impact and Social Risk Management related to Social Investment:

Directly supervise the Social Investment Advisor and indirectly supervise the Social Investment/Implementing partners.

Internal stakeholders include: C&EA Operations, HSE, Security, Supply Chain, Group Social Performance, Group Human Rights, Ethics & Compliance and Legal.

External stakeholders include: traditional leaders in collaboration with Stakeholder Engagement (SE) Advisor, local community leaders in collaboration with SE Advisor and Social Investment implementing partners.

Contribute to the development of the social aspects/components of the business unit Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS).

Lead SI specific commitments within ESIAs and bp aims.

Develop and deliver required management plans as they pertain to specific social impacts and contribute to other management plans such as Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP), community health management plan etc. as necessary.

Identify and advocate for emerging environmental and social issues likely to impact project activities and which require attention and/or risk mitigation.

Contribute to risk assessment exercises.

Support other company initiatives (environmental awareness, etc) which contribute to social performance management.

Community Engagement:

Develop and maintain close networks with community-based stakeholders including, NGOs / CSOs, among others.

Represent bp at community/stakeholder engagements, in collaboration with SE advisor.

Ensure community engagements, social risks, are tracked in Borealis and actions or mitigations are closed on time.

Social Investment:

Ensure effective and timely execution of the SI Strategy in line with community development needs and allocated budget.

Support on SI audits/reviews and sustainability reporting.

Plan, monitor, evaluate and report SI initiatives, adopting a pragmatic and efficient delivery model.

Ensure SI project objectives, KPIs, budget and spending, are well defined, tracked, and aligned with business objectives/risks.

Review and supervise implementation of SI action plans and procedures throughout the project phases to ensure compliance with bp SI procedures by collaborating with stakeholders.

Embed and monitor implementation of sustainability goals within each of the SI programme.

Ensure exit strategy is defined at the start of the SI projects and effectively implemented.

Support annual budget cycle (e.g. approval, cost forecasting, tracking, reporting, review of social investment activities).

Leadership & General Management:

Provide leadership for the SI team to achieve its objectives through regular performance appraisal, team empowerment and effective delegation.

Build and maintain strong teamwork across the M&S C&EA organisation and cross functional teams, such as HSE, Security, Compliance, Legal etc.

Develop and lead organizational capability, team development, resourcing, and succession strategies and focus on continuous improvement regarding performance.

Ensure provision of regular updates to Senior C&EA Manager, JV Partners, and other key stakeholders on the execution of the agreed SP plan (monthly, quarterly and annual).

Contribute to implementation or review of relevant policies and procedures related to SP activities.

About you

Essential Education and Qualifications:

University Degree (preferably in the humanities, social sciences, anthropology) (minimum).

Postgraduate qualifications in social sciences/ community relations preferred.

Essential skills and competencies:

Minimum of 7 years of experience in social performance within extractives or major infrastructure project delivery is crucial.

Experience in the development of Environmental and Social Management Systems and the practical application of mitigation planning and community engagement methods.

Previous experience in the application of the IFC Environmental and Social Performance Standards and other international standards (OGP, ILO Convention etc).

Extensive experience in identifying and mapping key stakeholder groups.

Conflict management skills are essential.

Strong background in building successful relationships and securing alignment between multiple stakeholders.

Fluent in English and French (compulsory) including excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Additional skills and behaviors we are looking for:

Ability to assess and understand the complex external operating environment and the implications of this with regards to the delivery of social impact mitigations, community consultation, and engagement strategies and investment projects.

Demonstrated ability to produce effective frameworks, policies/procedures to ensure efficient operations and appropriate impact management.

Ability to translate complex information into strong, easily delivered messages, including the ability to influence, encourage confidence and build trust at all levels.

Ability to integrate social outcomes/risks into business and project planning as required.

Proven track record to manage complex matters in a transparent and inclusive way.

Ability to handle conflict including conflict resolution and analysis.

Ability to delegate to team members and guide outcomes.

Ability to manage external consultants/advisors (as appropriate) to support key deliverables and build capacity.

Ability to work across teams and functions to achieve great outcomes.

Awareness and sensitivity to diverse cultures.

Demonstrate a high level of personal integrity.

Self-motivated and uses initiative and judgment to attain the best results.

Prioritize and work with minimal direction.

Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environment.

Actively support and demonstrates bp values and aims.

Good knowledge of St Louis region will be an asset.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.