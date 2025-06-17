Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Software Development Engineer in Test

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Innovate, develop, maintain and drive technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience businesses aligned to the global technology strategy

Be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners to ensure high-quality software is delivered to our clients

Design, develop, and implement scalable and maintainable automated test solutions for various functionalities, platforms, and applications, using industry-standard frameworks

Review and contribute to product designs from a testability perspective, ensuring automated test coverage aligns with product requirements

Complete both manual and automated tests, analyse results, and accurately log defects, with a focus on continuous improvement and efficiency

Ensure the stability and integrity of our digital products by promptly identifying and resolving operational issues and bugs through effective automation

Collaborate with partners to understand requirements, define comprehensive test strategies, and proactively address potential testing challenges

Implement and improve data-driven testing approaches, making the most out of automation to efficiently handle various test scenarios and datasets

Document test plans, procedures, and results clearly and concisely, ensuring comprehensive coverage and effective communication across a diverse group of collaborators

What You will need to be successful:

Track record in a software development engineering role

Skillfulness in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or Java) for developing test automation frameworks and scripts

Capable in applying widely-used testing frameworks for automated testing purposes

Proficiency in software engineering practices for the full software development flow, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, encompassing test automation, test case design, execution, and result analysis

Capability of capitalizing on cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure for crafting and managing test environments

Capability with Relational and NoSQL database systems, understanding how to query, adjust, and optimize for testing requirements

Ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Proficiency in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze sophisticated problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders

Competency to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions.

Self-starter approach, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Proficiency in English language – German is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



