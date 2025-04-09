Solution Design Analyst – Demand and Supply Planning (Kinaxis Maestro)

Job summary

As bp moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, within bp Castrol there is a need to transform planning in order to respond to constantly evolving customer needs and market dynamics whilst leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability.

bp Castrol is modernising its demand and supply planning process by implementing “Maestro” application from Kinaxis as a global Integrated planning software.

You will be playing a key role in the global implementation and operations of the solutions that are part of Demand and Supply Planning area of Castrol – this includes Kinaxis Maestro and SAP APO (being migrated to RR).

You will be a technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will empower and encourage a project delivery team to deliver robust and efficient IT solutions.

You will be responsible for eliciting, defining and handling business requirements from collaborators using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered I&E products and solutions effectively meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met.

You will be expected to configure and prepare functional documents for technical teams to develop programs in SAP/technology.

Key Accountabilities

Analysis and Design:

Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict and duplication.

Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.

Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations.

Configure key systems to support these requirements.

Understand system constraints and opportunities to advise design.

Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.

Use tools to run requirements and traceability.

Handle cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring important sign offs

Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data.

Project Delivery:

Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support.

Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams.

Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review.

Deliver clear user communications.

Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions.

Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits.

Operations

Help the Service handle incidents working in collaboration with our Service Partners and Business where needed.

Participate and chip in to Major Incident resolution to help restore business operations quickly reducing the overall impact.

Drive RCA actions as per the problem management process

Work through the sustain enhancement process and own delivery of enhancements/improvements to the business.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree or equivalent experience in Business Administration, Economics, Engineering

Must have Supply Chain Planning experience

Must have completed all vital certification (Contributor, Author L1, Author L2, Admin L1) in Kinaxis Maestro.

Experience and Job Requirement

S&OP processes (including understanding of technology for Demand-Supply Balancing and collaboration), Demand and Supply Planning / forecasting process in FMCG industry

5 yrs plus experience as an IT Functional consultant (APO and Kinaxis)

2/3 end to end Implementation experience on Kinaxis Rapid Response

2 yrs + experience of Kinaxis Rapid Response handling of different Kinaxis Rapid Response modules like Supply Planning, Forecasting and Demand Planning, Inventory Management, Capacity Planning, Attribute Based Planning, S&OP.

2 yrs + experience with Talend transformation tool

Configuration experience in SAP APO

Experience in integrating Kinaxis with multiple ERP systems.

Experience in Agile Delivery Methodology and strong exposure to some of bp's selection on DevOps Tools such as ADO,

A good communicator able to deliver your message effectively and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form.

Be able to work in a demanding development environment and a service that is global in nature.

Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate.

Be an excellent teammate, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success.

Be prepared to support global working hours on a shift basis where required

Desirable criteria and Qualifications

Certain degree of knowledge in SAP MM SD PP/PI and S/4HANA modules will be an advantage

Certain degree of knowledge of JDE 7.3 will be an advantage

ITIL Qualification

SAP APO certification

PSM certification

