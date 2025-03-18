Solutions Lead Learning

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something dynamic, this is the place for you.

You will be part of a team handling bp’s learning technology ecosystem, which includes our Learning Management System (LMS), Learning Experience Platform (LXP), Learning Content Management System (LCMS) and learning evaluation, operations and reporting solutions. You'll need deep expertise in at least one area, and you'll also have the chance to perform across the entire system, allowing you to develop both specialized and broad skills.

The Solutions Lead (SL) Learning is responsible for designing, implementing, and optimizing learning solutions to drive organizational capability and performance. This role will lead the strategic planning and delivery of learning technologies, solutions and tools that support the professional development of employees and develop a culture of continuous learning.

What you will do:

Learning Technology Strategy Development:

Working closely with the Global Solution Owner, this role should help to shape the development of learning technology strategies that align with business objectives and workforce development needs

Apply data and analytics to evaluate the effectiveness of learning technology initiatives to help to continuously refine learning strategies

Learning Solutions Implementation:

Drive the end-to-end implementation of innovative learning solutions, including digital learning platforms, e-learning, virtual and in-person training sessions

Managing a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a focus on implementation of ongoing activities, whilst ensuring that learning solutions are accessible, scalable, and adaptable to changing business needs

Planning and implementing substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, managing risks – organize and implement projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and performing cutover

Truly understanding the business requirements and working to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives – actively elicit, analyse and document business and functional requirements through requirements workshops, interviews or meeting sessions with Project Sponsors, SMEs and other Collaborators to give the resolution of technical, process, and business issues related to your part of the PC&C solution

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements or supporting the business with learning related license to operate requirements

Working within guidelines and professional standards, research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements

Technology & Vendor Management:

Stay up to date on industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend new tools and platforms

Supporting BP to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and Learning technology landscape analysis

Building external relations including the management of key bp technology vendors

Stakeholder Engagement:

Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp stakeholders – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams, within the solutions teams, and with teams outside PC&C such as colleagues in Technology

Build strong relationships with collaborators to understand their needs and ensure alignment of learning initiatives with business objectives

Serve as a trusted advisor to senior leaders, providing insights and recommendations on learning strategies that support organizational growth and innovation

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to stakeholder groups

Develop an innovative, and inclusive team culture that encourages continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

Measurement & Reporting:

Through measurement and reporting, identify trends and opportunities that could help to improve learning technology initiatives

Prepare reports and presentations for senior leadership to communicate the effectiveness of the learning ecosystem

Find opportunities to optimize costs while maintaining high-quality learning outcomes

What you will need:

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience

5+ years of experience in learning technology, business analysis, process development / documentation and experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

Project Management: Background in handling complex projects, including planning, execution, and evaluation

Stakeholder Engagement: Ability to work with various stakeholders, including senior management, to align learning solutions with business objectives

Technology Integration: Functional and technical knowledge of learning technologies such as Learning Management Systems (LMSs), Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs) and other educational technologies. Experience of Cornerstone or Degreed, or equivalent technologies in a global enterprise organization, is needed.

Skills:

Strategic planning

Multi-functional collaboration

Project Management

Communications and Change management

Technical:

Data Analysis and Metrics

Vendor Management

Innovation and user centric design

Behavioural:

Flexible and resilient: Be able to adjust strategies and approaches on changing circumstances and stay composed under pressure.

Compassionate: Recognize the feelings of team members and provide inspiration to help others to succeed.

Accountability: Taking ownership of actions and decisions.

Engagement: Play close attention to feedback and encourage participation to a dynamic environment.

Continuous Learning: Be curious and seek new knowledge by staying up to date on the latest trends.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.