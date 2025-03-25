Solutions Lead TA & Onboarding

This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People, Culture & Communications. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Solution Lead (SL) is to own and drive TA and Onboarding Solutions within People, Culture & Communications (PC&C), encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The Solutions Lead will build strong partnerships across PC&C – with the relevant centres of expertise; system integrators, services teams and within the wider solutions teams. The Solutions Lead will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects, transformation and innovation.

The Solutions Lead for TA and Onboarding will own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) technology solution, ensuring efficient and effective solutions are developed and maintained, through strong partnerships and technical expertise.

Manages a portfolio of Talent Acquisition (TA) or candidate Onboarding and Background Screening technology solutions and products within the wider Talent Solutions organisation and maintains the health and operational integrity of solutions

Gathers requirements, develops and sandboxes solutions, partners with configuration and design SMEs, tests, and supports the deployment of changes

Manages a backlog of changes and maintenance; prioritising fixes and issues utilising Azure DevOps (ADO) as the system of record for technology products

Builds positive relationships with vendors, Technology, PC&C, and O&A colleagues to ensure optimal outcomes for TA and Onboarding stakeholders

Ensures compliance with regulatory, data privacy and digital security requirements, and any other policy, legal or mandatory requirements relating to Talent Acquisition, Onboarding or Background Screening / Vetting.

Research to resolve process and technical problems, recommend solutions to collaborators, partner with configuration peers to ensure build and configure quality solutions; and test where required.

Facilitate design sessions, lead configuration, coordinate testing, and complete cutover

Collaborate with stakeholders, especially with Global Experience Owner (GEO) for TA and Onboarding, Procurement, Data Privacy, Legal and Technology partners.

Plan, cost, builds a business case, consult and implement continuous improvements to solutions

Plan and implement substantial aspects of change projects, act as the technology product owner – this could be vendor SaaS, internal products, PowerBi tools, or AI.

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate functional and technical impacts of decisions

Maintain all operational and technical documentation

Support bp as a thought-leader in relevant technology through external networking and tech landscape analysis

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

5+ years of experience in managing HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

Experience in partnering with Talent Acquisition as a Product Owner / SME of a corporate ATS in a global environment

Experience of designing solutions for technology products with a Talent Acquisition collaborator group, from receiving issue through to design to cutover and managing post release remediation

Ability to communicate multiple solutions in a structured manner, make sound recommendations and understand TA business drivers

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Sound understanding of trends in the relevant process / technology areas

Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Psychological safety

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Resilience

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Digital fluency for implementing high-quality digital products and solutions

Independent judgement and team contribution

Knowledge of HR information systems and experience in designing/configuring Talent Acquisition business processes

Translating business requirements into functional designs

Solid attention to detail

Strong security and confidentiality practices

Problem solving, troubleshooting, and analytical skills with continuous learning

People and business focus aligned with end user/business and bp strategy

Stakeholder management and ability to influence key business partners

Evaluating and driving valuable solutions to improve business engagement

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills with a passion for customer service

Project management experience with Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition, documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Accurate information collection to understand and assess client needs

Adept documentation abilities for business requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts, and meeting notes

Prioritizing feature work and completing tasks independently with timely follow-up and resolution

Ability to work on multiple concurrent projects with minimal supervision

Independent judgement and team contribution

Experience contributing to great employee/user experiences

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

