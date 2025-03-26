Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



​Role purpose

The purpose of this role is to support strategic sourcing efforts by identifying, researching, and engaging with top talent in the market. The Sourcing Analyst will work closely with the Sourcing Advisor to ensure a steady pipeline of qualified candidates, focusing on senior leadership and high-impact roles critical to the organization’s success.

Role Accountabilities

Candidate Identification and Engagement Conduct market research to identify potential candidates for senior leadership and critical capability roles. Use various sourcing channels, including LinkedIn, professional networks, and talent databases, to identify and engage with high-potential talent. Craft compelling outreach messages to attract passive candidates.

Pipeline Development Build and maintain talent pipelines for recurring and future hiring needs. Provide regular updates to the Sourcing Advisor on the status of pipelines and candidate engagement efforts.

Collaboration and Support Collaborate with the Sourcing Advisor to refine sourcing strategies and align efforts with organizational goals. Support the Talent Acquisition team by providing market insights and candidate data.

Data Management and Reporting Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of candidate interactions and progress in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) or other sourcing tools. Provide metrics and reports on sourcing activities and pipeline status.



Required qualifications

Experience in talent sourcing or recruitment, preferably in a fast-paced or high-growth environment.

Proficiency in sourcing tools and platforms such as LinkedIn Recruiter, job boards, and ATS.

Strong research and analytical skills with the ability to gather and interpret market data.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Skills

Research and Analytical Skills Ability to conduct thorough market research and talent mapping. Strong analytical skills to assess candidate profiles and market data.

Communication and Interpersonal Skills Excellent written and verbal communication skills for engaging passive candidates. Ability to build relationships with internal stakeholders and potential candidates.

Organizational and Time Management Skills Strong organizational skills to manage multiple sourcing projects simultaneously. Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Technical Skills Proficiency in sourcing tools, ATS, and CRM systems. Strong skills in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint, for reporting and presentations.

Attention to Detail High level of accuracy in data entry and candidate documentation.



At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.