Sourcing Lead - Logistics

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Role Synopsis

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and other related activities within FBT Procurement.

FBT Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. FBT Procurement supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The FBT Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

The Sourcing Lead is responsible for delivering medium to high complexity, potentially multi-region sourcing events within the logistics sourcing category, driving significant value for the business.

Key Accountabilities

Sourcing

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Customer Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to determine the sourcing strategy

Develop and implement Sourcing strategy with supervision in accordance with the respective Category strategy request, incumbents, market conditions etc.

Define and develop approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

Handle and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Contracting

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Lead complex negotiation for multi region commercial contracts

Ensure compliance to FBT Procurement controls and contract templates

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Additional accountabilities specific to this role

Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with detailed understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.

Essential Education:

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience in any discipline or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Professional experience with minimum seven (7) years in end to end sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Proven knowledge and minimum five (5) years of experience in Logistics sourcing

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with internal partners across multiple subject areas, cultures and geographies and with suppliers

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to handle and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information

Experience with contract creation, negotiation and maintenance

Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong influencing and negotiation skills and problem-solving skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Highly motivate to own and further develop sourcing & category knowledge

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Proficient desktop computing experience

Able to work on shift (11am – 8pm)

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.