Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Lead

Sourcing Lead

Sourcing Lead

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation internationally
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096004
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Sourcing Lead will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.

Key accountabilities

Planning: support the vision and objectives of Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply facing teams.

Category Strategy: Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, of the following activities: Case Management

  • Receive, implement and handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

  • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Sourcing Strategy

  • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to determine the sourcing strategy decision

  • Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

  • Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and handle the approval process

  • Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and handle the approval process

  • Ensure relevant due diligence processes are completed and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Supplier Prequalification

  • Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

  • Monitor/manage continuous supplier prequalification status, and action.

Event Management

  • Support/handle the supplier selection process

  • Build and handle sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

  • Manage  supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

  • Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

  • Evaluate proposals/outputs

  • Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

  • Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Requirement:

  • Mandatory requirement : PTK-007 Indonesia certification.

  • The ideal candidate has minimum eight (8) to ten(10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (oral and written English & Bahasa Indonesia language) skills.

  • Added advantage: knowledge and proven experience in Oil and Gas categories such as MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations), MTI (Maintenance, Turnaround and Inspection Services), Logistics, Projects and Modifications, HSSE, Chemicals and Catalyst.

  • Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

  • University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

  • Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

  • Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

  • Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp