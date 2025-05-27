This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Sourcing Lead will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.

Key accountabilities

Planning: support the vision and objectives of Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply facing teams.

Category Strategy: Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, of the following activities: Case Management

Receive, implement and handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to determine the sourcing strategy decision

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and handle the approval process

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and handle the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are completed and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor/manage continuous supplier prequalification status, and action.

Event Management

Support/handle the supplier selection process

Build and handle sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Manage supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Requirement:

Mandatory requirement : PTK-007 Indonesia certification.

The ideal candidate has minimum eight (8) to ten(10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (oral and written English & Bahasa Indonesia language) skills.

Added advantage: knowledge and proven experience in Oil and Gas categories such as MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations), MTI (Maintenance, Turnaround and Inspection Services), Logistics, Projects and Modifications, HSSE, Chemicals and Catalyst.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant discipline.

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to manage and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.