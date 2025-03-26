Sourcing Senior Advisor

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
bp is passionate about ensuring we can find the right talent for our roles. Our operations as an integrated energy company are global in 61 countries, housing circa 87,000 employees. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our culture, creating great opportunities for talent to develop and thrive.
As we continue to transition, we are focused on continuing to find the best individuals as our company evolves.
Our in-house global Talent Sourcing team is integral part of our Talent Acquisition function. This team works to identify, attract, engage and pipeline of the top talent for our roles.
We are seeking a Senior Talent Sourcing Advisor to join our Sourcing team, based in Kuala Lumpur.
As a senior individual, you will be creative, results orientated and focused on producing strong talent pipelines. You will use your expertise and local/global knowledge of talent market trends to help influence our internal collaborators to best position target searches.
You will work closely with our Talent Acquisition function and our business hiring managers to work collaboratively to ensure we can target the right talent.
Your methodology to engage and attract passive candidates will be focused to ensure high response rates from candidates and continue to grow our pipelines to conversion alongside providing excellent candidate experience. This will include use of technology and tools, including AI to help drive best results.
Being part of a sourcing team, you will help support the team, mentoring on best practices and approaches to market.
You will work to solution creatively on challenging requests, but above all use your expertise to deliver timely and quality outputs. This role contributes to the organisation, which prioritises people and talent at its heart.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.