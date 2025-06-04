Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

Sourcing Senior Analyst- MRO - German speaking

In this role You will:

​Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity.

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process.

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required.

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen.

Manage all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project.

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers.

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process.

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyze data depending on the project requirements.

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment.

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers.

Experience with contract creation, negotiation, and maintenance

Good command of English and German ​

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strong stakeholder management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



