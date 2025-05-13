Sourcing Senior Analyst - Marine

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Marine Buying team handles tactical procurement of goods, materials and services in support of BP Shipping (“BPS”) for both its operated fleet as well as global shore-based staff.

The Execution Senior Analyst supports transactional purchasing, logistics support and invoice processing activities. The role requires working within a defined process framework enabled by an e-business and an ERP system.

Key Accountabilities

Bring supply market knowledge and/ or Marine experience to provide transactional procurement for oils, and/or liquefied natural gas carriers, trading on a global basis. Procure spare gear, general stores and services and back-office sourcing activities in accordance with company quality assurance procedures and procurement policies.

Analyse incoming business demand, understanding specification and identify the most appropriate sourcing route.

Assist in pre-qualification assessment of new and management of existing vendors, suppliers and contractors. Discuss with the business/ suppliers and submit new vendor/ renewal requests.

Create and communicate the Request for Information/ Request for Quotation. Evaluate quotes and raise purchase orders for approval

Ensure the above mentioned, in accordance with BP Group’s Health Safety Security & Environment (HSSE) leadership standards, the quality of goods and services procured is consistent with minimising any potential marine and HSSE risks.

Provide logistics support to Vessel Superintendents and their ships to ensure compliance always with Company Operating Management System, Classification Society and other statutory/legal requirements. Oversee spare gear freight/logistics operations to ensure the most efficient means of shipment is used to meet the vessels schedule

Analyse logistics options based on vessel movement Arrange freight movement with logistics provider Liaise with vessel & agents et. al. for necessary documentation

Handle invoice workflows efficiently to ensure pay on time statistics are maintained in line with company expectations.

Address parked and blocked invoices Liaise with Accounts Payables Team for Invoice /Purchase Order reconciliation

Support continuous improvement and implementation of BP’s procurement strategy and BPS's modernisation programme

Identify innovative ways for improving procurement activities and simplifying procedures both onboard ships and in the office. Actively seek out and develop continuous improvement solutions relating to the procurement supply chain and/or BPS Procurement procedures, including but not limited to spend data analysis; consolidation of goods and/or services; aggregating of spend; managing tenders; negotiating Agreements etc.

Work on distinct procurement projects and or sourcing solutions as required by the Line Manager. Manage dry docking procurement activities for assigned vessels.

Develop effective relationships with key internal stakeholders, ensuring the supply chain risk is managed, efficient support is provided, and value is driven with the appropriate challenge.

Provide cover and support to other Order Management Marine personnel and their vessels, as required from time to time, especially during periods of high workload, holidays and sickness.

Qualification, experience and competencies

The ideal candidate has 4-6 years of practical experience in sourcing and procurement of goods and services in addition to logistics support and invoice processing

Good track record in a procurement and/ or commercially focussed role

Global/ multi-national company work experience (See desirable criteria)

Flexibility to work shift hours to cover various global time zones (11am – 8pm)

Able to work alone or as part of a team in a multifaceted, constantly changing environment

Fluent in English and able to communicate effectively; verbally, in

Excellent stakeholder management and influencing ability

Proven ability to seek out Continuous Improvement activities and lead and support change

Strong solid understanding in MS Office and Teams

Tactical procurement experience using e-marketplace and ERP solutions for Procurement

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.