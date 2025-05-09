This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Senior Analyst is responsible for managing and driving low/medium complexity sourcing projects in support of business objectives. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.

This includes demand management, definition of approach to market based on predefined Category/Sourcing strategy, source selection, contract negotiation, contract creation and contract management.

The ideal candidate has practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication, ownership and stakeholder management skills.



Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies, engineering)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage.

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

1-2 years of (Digital)Marketing/Payment category specific experience, Facilities and Logistics category experience is an advantage.

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers

Experience with contract creation, negotiation and contract compliance

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strong stakeholder management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Proactive and innovative approach

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

