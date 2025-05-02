Specialist, Pricing and Load

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

About the role

The Pricing Specialist will play a crucial role in managing and developing the retail energy pricing process. This position requires a blend of analytical skills, leadership abilities, and a deep understanding of market rules and utility tariff changes. The Pricing Specialist will work closely with various departments to ensure efficient transaction analysis, effective communication, and the development of new product initiatives.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the day-to-day management and prioritization of pricing team pipelines

Manage and develop the retail energy pricing process, including pricing deals, analyzing and modeling pricing components, process improvement, communication with sales team members, and reporting

Price and support development of new product initiatives

Mentor and develop junior pricing analyst to support growth and development of talent

Work closely with regulatory and compliance team to understand market rules and utility tariff changes, as well as proposed/anticipated changes in the market and how they impact pricing

Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to respond to RFPs

Own the information library and data infrastructure of the Pricing team as well as ensuring all team members are trained to an appropriate level

Support delivery of IT-led projects that require input from a pricing perspective

Other duties and responsibilities as may arise and may be assigned

Experience Requirements

5 experiences in a substantially similar role such as pricing, costing or portfolio optimization and/or load data analysis within the energy sector

Undergraduate degree in business related field such as business admin, or equivalent years of experience in similar role.

Advanced knowledge of Excel, VBA and SQL

Experience with energy transaction management systems and data analytics tools such as SQL, Power BI, or Tableau is preferred.

Strong problem-solving abilities with a keen attention to detail and the ability to interpret complex data sets.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, capable of conveying technical information to various stakeholders.

In-depth understanding of energy markets and associated regulatory requirements, with experience in markets like PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO.

Leadership Requirements

Show leadership, be able to work autonomously, be resourceful and well organized

Be a self-starting individual with ability to independently lead project teams and enact business process change

Work across multi-disciplinary functions

Able to interact at all levels of the organization with ease

Highly motivated, self-sufficient and enthusiastic individual who has strong desire to grow within the company

Personal Profile

Strong academics with technical or economics/business focus.

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.