Sr Laboratory Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Lead and manage technicians and contractor work under shift operation.

Ensure raw materials and finished goods meet the required specification before release.

Prepare chemical solutions, standards and reagents, utilities like distilled water and other items required for analysis use.

Advise blend correction instruction when require.

Ensure report all test results in a precise, accurate and timely manner.

Conduct basic instrument monitoring, calibration and maintenance and update records

Key Accountabilities:

To achieve the Blending Sample Turnaround Time and Filling Sample Turnaround Time target.

Assist in achieving Blending First Time Pass Rate and Filling First Time Pass Rate target.

Ensure the raw materials, WIPs and finished products meet the required specification before release to the next process

Conduct lab trials as to rework out of spec blends within the allowable limit and advise blend correction instruction when require to the respective team.

Work closely with Manufacturing Planning team as to support base oil shipment QC test operation to avoid delay to shipment discharge operation cause by testing delay.

Ensure safe storage of chemical, standard and gas and related records.

Ensure and maintain good laboratory practice by keeping the work area clean, neat and safe at all time and laboratory wastes are properly disposed and labelled.

Support other lab test activities such as Inter-laboratory comparison testing, product annual testing and product recertification.

Taking part in lab COW activities and responsible on permit issuance as part of laboratory Issuing Authorities

Support on gap action closure and quality improvement for laboratory as per ATP manual, Quality Standard, ISO 9001, ISO/IATF 16949.

Comply to the bp Health, Safety, and Environment Policy including wearing of persona protective equipment, accident, near miss reporting and correct use of equipment.

Key Requirements:

Possess minimum a certificate or technical Diploma, preferably in Science Stream or Chemistry. Other qualification may be considered with relevant working experience in industrial laboratory

Minimum 3 years of experience at supervisory level

Strong analytical & technical skills

Good understanding on lab equipment and instrumentation

Familiar with lubricants related test method/ equipment

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.