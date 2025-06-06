Sr. Manager, Grain Origination & Logistics

Job summary

About the Role:

Responsible for leading the end-to-end execution of feedstock supply operations to meet bio feedstock production. This includes managing a rolling demand and seed production plan in partnership with ag-cos, building and scaling grower networks, building partnerships and contracting with Crush-cos, and driving region-specific crop expansion strategies aligned with business growth targets!

Key responsibilities include:

Demand & Production Planning: Develop and manage rolling demand forecasts and seed production plans to support integrated crop-to-crush supply chains.

Grower Engagement & Economics: Build and maintain grower economics, alternate crop models, incentive pricing structures, and contract frameworks to ensure sustainable and profitable farmer participation.

Territory & Acreage Scaling: Drive regional expansion in partnership with ag-co and JV partners through territory planning, grower onboarding, and integrated marketing strategies.

Infrastructure & Partnerships: Secure processing and aggregation capacity by structuring agreements with crushers, aggregators, and storage providers to match supply with processing throughput.

Supply Chain Operations: Ensure real-time tracking of inventory, adherence to production schedules, and logistics coordination from farm to end-user, including grain aggregation, storage, and global freight (truck, rail, ocean).

Compliance & Contract Execution: Lead all aspects of risk management, compliance (including import/export customs), and seamless execution of commercial agreements to deliver certified, traceable product to downstream customers.

Strategic Value Creation: Develop and prioritize business cases by crop and region, balancing grower incentives, regional infrastructure, and customer demand to optimize value chain economics and support long-term scaling strategies.

What You will Deliver:

Manage rolling Demand Plan and seed production plan with ag-co

Build and maintain grower economics, alternate crop economics, grower incentive grain pricing, and contracting. Develop cases for crop x region combinations and prioritize in line with scaling strategy

Develop regional scaling in partnership with Ag-co to deliver acreage targets (Territory Planning, Farmer Expansion, JV Marketing)

Develop agreements with aggregators/crushers to ensure capacity is available to meet demand requirements while improving value

Develop Real-Time Inventory and processing tracking and adherence to production schedules across the supply chain

Grain Aggregation & Storage (farm to silo) and Third-Party Aggregator Coordination (Partnership and contract compliance)

Global grain logistics (direct management or through third party) e.g. Truck/rail freight management (farm – aggregator – port), Ocean freight and EU in land pre and post crusher

Ensure smooth execution of contracts, including risk management and compliance and drive oil delivery to end customers with Customs compliance (import/export)

Role Requirements:

Operational leader with 15+ years deep expertise in ag and/or renewable fuel value chains, spanning feedstock production, aggregation, and crusher operation

Proven track record of scaling supply chains and grain and meal operational experience is critical.

Familiarity withy LCFS (CA), RenovaBio (Brazil), and RED III (EU) is helpful.

Built agile supply chains through partnerships with agricultural cooperatives, crushers, and aggregators, optimizing feedstock flows for ethanol, biodiesel, or SAF

Orchestrated technology adoption to improve traceability and meet certification standards similar to Annex IXa

Proven track record of scaling Ag players or streamlining operations in at scale payers e.g. ethanol, biodiesel, ag processors, biofuels division of energy players.

Ability to manage sophisticated operations upstream at the production point and downstream in processing. Experience in negotiating complex contracts.

Ability to run high throughput operations with tight time on inventory processing and delivery

How much we pay (Base): $150,000-$300,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours[LC1] of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee[LC2] . You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is fully remote



