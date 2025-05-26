Sr. Operational safety Advisor - Marine - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About the role:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths within the wider bp solutions team to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

This role is the sole marine safety expert in a central HSE&C operational safety team responsible for leading the bp group defined practice on marine and providing marine safety expertise, advice and support to all marine related businesses in bp. This includes bp Shipping, offshore platforms, refinery and terminal barge operations.

What you will deliver

Owner of the Marine Group Defined Practice. Provides advice, clarifications and evaluates deviation and extension requests from the businesses.

Leads the development of marine safety strategy for bp, including areas of potential commonality across bp to drive where possible consistency and standardization in approach and standards.

Support the line to deliver the intent of Operating Management System to systematically identify Marine safety hazards, assess risk, and implement and maintain risk reduction measures as necessary to manage the risk.

Supports development of group guides, policies, procedures, processes and standards at bp Group level related to Marine safety.

Facilitate marine safety steering team, to drive connectivity, consistency and learning across all marine related businesses in bp.

Support businesses to drive continuous improvement on marine safety.

Provide marine expertise into incident investigations.

Develops Self Verification protocols to verify conformance with marine safety requirements and provides support to businesses to review the output of any OMS 5.6 marine safety related sub-element self-verification.

Monitors health of marine safety through metrics, key performance indicators, trend analysis.

Support development of new marine safety leading and lagging metrics.

Supports development of marine safety competency and training offers.

Drive consistency of Marine safety inputs to entity risk registers across businesses.

Support development of implementation plans for bp’s Marine safety processes and associated supporting documents.

Share successful practices and continuous improvements, build capability and foster professional pride in the discipline.

Support bp entities and businesses to drive continuous improvement on marine safety.

bp representative on external NGO’s, benchmarking groups or industry such as Global Benchmarking Group, IOGP and OCIMF.

Benchmarks internal and external performance to identify improvement opportunities and actively seeks and shares learning from internal and external sources with the businesses.

With any spare capacity, provide general HSE&C support to the business, general safety projects etc.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

STCW reg 2 (unlimited) certificate.

Preferred education/certifications:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of experience in oil tanker / gas carrier activities, including at least 5 years onboard ships.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Marine safety expertise associated with large shipping tanker operations.

Expertise related to cargo transfer operations (ship to shore, ship to ship etc.) and associated transfer equipment (cargo hoses and Marine loading arms).

Extensive general understanding of marine activity.

Proficient in English: written and oral–conversant with marine industry standards.

Ability to translate technical skills into pragmatic advice and support.

Ability of working collaboratively with remote teams located in different locations around the world.

Ability to influence across all levels in bp, from executives and senior leaders to engineers and operational technicians.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of managing ship-shore interface

You will work with

Solutions Logistics team - marine safety expertise and activity including logistics of people and materials, and offshore-platform-to-ship activity.

Customers and Products – Marine safety expertise and activity for marine ship-to-shore activity.

bp Shipping – large tanker marine shipping safety expertise and activity.

Other members of the HSE&C operational safety team.

Flexibility to attend ad-hoc meetings with rest of the world - mainly US, UK and Singapore – in early morning or evening outside normal India working hours (estimate once or twice a week).

10%

