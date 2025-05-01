Entity:Technology
At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
As a Staff Core Tooling Engineering Lead, you will be at the forefront of driving the design, development, and delivery of scalable, secure, and reliable internal tooling systems. With a focus on developer enablement, automation, and operational excellence, you’ll lead initiatives that enhance engineering productivity, performance, and security. Your expertise will be key in shaping tooling architecture, integrating systems, ensuring lifecycle reliability, and supporting engineering workflows across the organization.
You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.