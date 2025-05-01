Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As a Staff Core Tooling Engineering Lead, you will be at the forefront of driving the design, development, and delivery of scalable, secure, and reliable internal tooling systems. With a focus on developer enablement, automation, and operational excellence, you’ll lead initiatives that enhance engineering productivity, performance, and security. Your expertise will be key in shaping tooling architecture, integrating systems, ensuring lifecycle reliability, and supporting engineering workflows across the organization.

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead a team of platform engineers in the design, development, and delivery of high-quality enterprise platforms and services.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and development by providing thoughtful feedback and technical mentorship to your team.

Drive execution of team initiatives within a product-led, agile environment, ensuring alignment with business goals.

Champion an inclusive and growth-focused engineering culture that promotes innovation, accountability, and collaboration.

Serve as a key liaison between engineering, product, and business partners to ensure strong communication and alignment.

Develop and execute long-term technology roadmaps that enhance scalability, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency.

Promote engineering excellence by enforcing best practices, maintaining quality standards, producing clear documentation, and ensuring continuous improvement.

Collaborate across teams to align strategic objectives, driving BP’s ability to scale and innovate.

What We're Looking For:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

Proficiency in TypeScript, C#, and Python, with the ability to work across multiple platforms.

proven experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, and cloud operations in large-scale environments.

proven experience in building and leading high-performance service engineering teams, focused on reliability, automation, and customer success.

In-depth understanding of ITIL, Agile methodologies, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Core Competencies:

Expertise in designing and maintaining highly available, scalable, and resilient distributed systems.

Strong background in incident management, disaster recovery, and proactive reliability engineering to ensure high availability for mission-critical systems.

Proficiency in infrastructure automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep), and CI/CD pipeline implementation.

Proven knowledge in networking, storage, compute, and identity platforms, ensuring secure and scalable cloud infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

Proven success in navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Strong product-centric mindset, with the ability to bridge the gap between engineering, operations, and business needs.

Ability to empathize with users and apply curiosity-driven thinking to create exceptional product experiences.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.