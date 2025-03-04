Staff Data Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Responsibilities

Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains

software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business

entities.

Set and communicate team priorities that align and support the broader organization’s goals

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple

business entities.

Set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the

broader organization’s goals. Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and

development and provide feedback and coaching

Develop the mid-term technical vision and roadmap within the scope of your (often

multiple) team(s)

Evolve the roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and infrastructure needs

Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g.

technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in

code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-

call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.



Qualifications Essential

BS degree in computer science or related field

Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of

around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing,

maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in

complex environments

3+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, overseeing projects

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g.

Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Solid database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical

influence

Continuous learning and improvement mentality

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.