Staff Data Engineer

Responsibilities
Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains
software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.
Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business
entities.
Set and communicate team priorities that align and support the broader organization’s goals
Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple
business entities.
Set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the
broader organization’s goals. Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and
development and provide feedback and coaching
Develop the mid-term technical vision and roadmap within the scope of your (often
multiple) team(s)
Evolve the roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and infrastructure needs
Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.
Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g.
technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in
code, code review, documentation),
Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-
call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.
Qualifications Essential
BS degree in computer science or related field
Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of
around 7-30 people
Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing,
maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in
complex environments
3+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, overseeing projects
Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g.
Python, Scala, Java, C#)
Solid database and SQL knowledge
Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems
Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages
Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical
influence
Continuous learning and improvement mentality
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.