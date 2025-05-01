Job summary

At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As a Staff Data Lake Platform Engineering Lead, you will play a critical role in shaping the technology infrastructure across the enterprise, ensuring that our systems are secure, resilient, high-performing, and compliant. Your expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational efficiency will drive key initiatives in large-scale transformation and automation. You will be responsible for overseeing platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity, working alongside engineers, architects, and business leaders to create governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to protect key enterprise applications.

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the architecture, security, and platform engineering for our core data platform, ensuring alignment with enterprise technology goals.

Oversee the end-to-end security of our unified data platform, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Drive operational excellence across enterprise systems, optimizing for performance, availability, and scalability.

Spearhead modernization and transformation initiatives, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability management, and identity solutions for enterprise systems.

Develop governance frameworks, security standards, and risk management strategies that align with global security policies.

Champion the adoption of CI/CD and DevOps practices to enable faster, more reliable deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and system resilience for enterprise platforms.

Collaborate with technology teams and external vendors to ensure alignment with enterprise objectives and goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise engineering and operations teams, fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and continuous improvement.

Lead and support the development of engineers, providing technical mentorship and constructive feedback.

Partner with senior engineers to define a long-term technology roadmap that minimizes operational burdens, ensures scalability, reduces risk, and drives operational sustainability.

Collaborate across teams to prioritize, design, and implement strategies that help the organization scale effectively.

What We're Looking For:

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in technology, engineering, or a related field.

proven experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.

Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep).

Strong understanding of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Expertise in big data technologies such as Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, and Flink.

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and cloud-native data solutions (BigQuery, Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks).

Proficiency in SQL, Python, or Scala, with experience building and managing data platforms.

Knowledge of data modeling, data warehousing, and distributed systems architecture.

Essential Skills:

Proven expertise with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

Strong understanding of data ingestion, pipelines, governance, security, and data visualization.

Experience designing, deploying, and optimizing multi-cloud data platforms that balance cost, performance, and resilience at scale.

Hands-on experience with performance tuning, data indexing, and distributed query optimization.

Experience working with real-time and batch data streaming architectures.

Preferred Skills:

Successful track record in navigating highly regulated, global environments, ensuring compliance, security, and effective risk management across the enterprise.

Expertise in AI/ML-driven data engineering and using intelligent automation to optimize workflows.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

