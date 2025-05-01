Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As the Staff Data Protection Platform Manager, you will play a pivotal role in securing and shaping enterprise-wide technology platforms. You’ll bring deep expertise in cybersecurity, infrastructure, and operational excellence to drive critical transformation and automation initiatives. Your focus will span platform architecture, system integration, and compliance, ensuring the security and resilience of mission-critical enterprise applications. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, you’ll establish governance models, develop security roadmaps, and implement innovative frameworks that protect sensitive data at scale.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the architecture and engineering of core data platforms with a strong focus on security, scalability, and compliance.

Oversee the end-to-end security strategy for the unified data platform, aligning with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive operational excellence by optimizing system performance, availability, and scalability across the enterprise.

Champion modernization and digital transformation efforts, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT infrastructure.

Establish and enforce governance models, security standards, and risk mitigation strategies aligned with global compliance frameworks.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity and access management (IAM) systems.

Lead adoption of CI/CD practices, DevOps principles, and Infrastructure-as-Code across enterprise deployments.

Ensure comprehensive disaster recovery and high-availability planning for mission-critical platforms.

Collaborate with internal teams and external vendors to align technology solutions with strategic business objectives.

Mentor engineering and operations teams, cultivating a culture of technical excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide strategic recommendations on cybersecurity threats, enterprise architecture, and operational risk.

Guide and grow a high-performing engineering team through feedback, technical leadership, and mentoring.

Co-develop and implement a long-term technology roadmap to improve scalability, reduce risk, and enhance operational sustainability.

Partner cross-functionally to align strategic initiatives and scale data protection capabilities across the organization.

What We're Looking For:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

proven experience in enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and cloud operations in complex global environments.

Proven experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

Strong understanding of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Leadership experience managing and scaling engineering teams.

Deep expertise in data encryption, key management, secure data storage, and access control.

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and security tooling (e.g., Terraform, Kubernetes, Vault, HSMs, SIEM, DLP).

Solid programming skills in Python, Go, Java, or similar languages.

Familiarity with regulatory compliance standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and PCI-DSS.

Core Capabilities:

Proven expertise in Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir ecosystems.

Deep understanding of data ingestion, governance, pipeline orchestration, security, and visualization techniques.

Experience designing and optimizing multi-cloud data platforms for cost, performance, and scalability.

Hands-on knowledge of distributed data processing, indexing, and real-time/batch streaming architectures.

Preferred Skills:

Successful track record navigating global, highly regulated enterprise environments.

Experience with AI/ML-powered data engineering and intelligent automation to improve system efficiency and workflows.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



