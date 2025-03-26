Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer- Certificate Management

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
A cross-functional team of security engineers, IAM specialists, DevOps professionals, and platform architects who are passionate about building secure and scalable identity infrastructure. Collaborating with collaborators across cloud, application, and compliance teams, you'll help craft the future of machine identity and certificate lifecycle management. Our culture values deep technical curiosity, automation-first thinking, and proactive problem-solving. You’ll be empowered to drive innovation in cryptography, influence enterprise security strategy, and contribute to a critically important platform that underpins digital trust across the organization.
Join us to improve our digital trust as our Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer for Certificate Management. You'll build and evolve the critical foundation on which our entire digital ecosystem depends—the cornerstone authentication platform that enables all other services to operate securely. Blending deep security expertise with strategic vision, you'll transform our identity infrastructure from traditional PKI to quantum-resistant solutions while ensuring enterprise-wide resilience.
As a key member of this team you will be a guardian of this operationally critical platform, you'll engineer a multifaceted platform that continuously evolves while supporting innovation across all business functions. Working with senior leadership, you'll drive automation initiatives and establish security frameworks that safeguard our mission-critical applications. Craft the future of machine identity in the quantum age, knowing that your work forms the crucial bedrock of trust for everything we build.
What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)
We expect all engineers in our organization to align with the following principles:
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.