Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer Core Identity

A globally distributed team of experienced engineers, identity architects, and platform specialists who are passionate about building secure, scalable, and modern directory services. You'll collaborate closely with key collaborators across IAM, Security, Cloud, Infrastructure, and Compliance teams to drive the transformation of our directory ecosystem. Our team thrives in a culture that values automation, innovation, and continuous improvement. Whether you're giving as an individual guide or influencing others across teams, you'll be part of a high-impact environment that supports flexible career paths, develop engineering excellence, and adopts a security-first approach.
As a Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will play a strategic role in crafting and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with senior IT leadership, architects, and business collaborators, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard critically important enterprise applications.
As an Enterprise Engineer – Core Directories, you will play a key role in evolving how we run, automate, and secure our directory infrastructure, including Active Directory (AD), Entra ID (AAD), and related identity platforms.
This role is passionate about engineering reliable, scalable, and API-driven directory services. You will drive the adoption of Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Configuration as Code (CaC), and Posture Management as Code, ensuring that directory operations follow modern engineering principles.
You will also be central to the transition from AD to Entra ID, ensuring that both human and non-human identities are led effectively. Your work will ensure directory capabilities (e.g., DNS management, account creation, group management) are accessible via APIs and coordinated into modern CI/CD workflows.
This is a critical engineering role where you will work with IAM, security, and cloud teams to build a next-generation directory services platform.
