You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Group ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum) passionate about Data & Analytics Technical Enablement. You will lead and collaborate with data engineers, data migration specialists, data analysts, enterprise architects, solution teams, and business transformation units to craft and deliver the future-state data & analytics solution for the programme. The role requires close alignment with business collaborators, IT leadership, data governance teams, and external technology partners to ensure flawless data integration, transformation, and analytics capability deployment.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer – Data & Analytics Technical Enablement, you will be responsible for owning the data strategy, architecture, and execution for Quantum. You will ensure that data engineering, migration, governance, and analytics solutions are optimised to support business intelligence, reporting, and predictive analytics. This role requires a blend of data management expertise and deep technical enablement experience to lead and guide data teams in delivering high-performance, scalable, and secure data platforms.

Your responsibilities will include data strategy development, data migration execution, enterprise data architecture, and sophisticated analytics enablement. You will work closely with business and IT teams to establish outstanding data integration, transformation, and visualization solutions that enable the full potential of SAP S/4HANA and its associated ecosystem.

What You Will Deliver

Lead the design, implementation, and governance of the data & analytics solution for the ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum).

Supervise data engineering, data migration, and data analytics activities, ensuring high-quality execution.

Establish and implement data governance, data security, and data quality management frameworks.

Define data pipelines, ETL processes, and cloud-based data architecture to support SAP S/4HANA and reporting solutions.

Collaborate with enterprise architects and business leaders to align data strategy with digital transformation objectives.

Ensure smooth execution of data migration plans, including legacy-to-SAP S/4HANA transition, master data harmonisation, and data cleansing initiatives.

Develop automated data management, AI/ML-driven analytics solutions, and real-time data integration capabilities.

Guide data teams on modern cloud-based data platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP) and data lake architectures.

Define and supervise data lineage, metadata management, and regulatory compliance requirements.

Provide leadership in BI & Analytics tools deployment (Power BI, SAP Analytics Cloud, Tableau, etc.).

Manage and mentor data engineers, data analysts, and data migration specialists, encouraging a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Ensure alignment with business intelligence, data warehousing, and operational reporting needs.

Act as the technical lead for data-related discussions, providing expertise in SAP BW, SAP MDG, and SAP Data Intelligence.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, Data Engineering, Information Management, or a related field.

12+ years of experience in data management, data engineering, analytics, and technical enablement.

Proven track record in leading enterprise-scale data & analytics initiatives in SAP transformation programmes.

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA data architecture, SAP BW/4HANA, and SAP MDG (Master Data Governance).

Experience with ETL tools, data pipelines, cloud-based data platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP), and Big Data technologies.

Hands-on experience in data migration methodologies, tools, and standard processes for SAP ERP implementations.

Deep understanding of data governance frameworks, data security policies, and regulatory compliance.

Experience with AI/ML-based data analytics, automation, and predictive modelling.

Strong programming skills in SQL, Python, or similar data engineering languages.

Experience deploying BI & Reporting tools such as SAP Analytics Cloud, Power BI, and Tableau.

Excellent collaborator leadership skills with the ability to translate sophisticated data concepts into business value.

Experience in leading multi-functional data teams, providing mentorship and leadership in data-driven transformations.

Desired

SAP Certifications in Data & Analytics, SAP MDG, SAP BW/4HANA, or SAP Data Intelligence.

Knowledge of Graph Data Modelling, Data Virtualisation, and Semantic Data Layers.

Experience with Data Fabric, Data Mesh, and modern data architecture principles.

Experience working in highly supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



