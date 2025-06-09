Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative platform initiatives that make a real impact.

As a Staff Core Platform Tooling Engineering Lead, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with engineers, architects, and business collaborators, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard mission-critical enterprise applications.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Provide leadership in enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for enterprise applications running on core platforms.

Engage with technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise engineering and operations teams, encouraging a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide technical recommendations on enterprise investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks.

Lead a team of engineers and accelerate their growth by providing thoughtful feedback, technical mentorship.

Collaborate across teams to prioritize, build and align strategies that improve bp’s ability to scale.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

10+ years of experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, and cloud operations in large-scale environments.

6+ years of experience building, leading, and running high-performance service engineering teams, with a focus on reliability, automation, and customer success.

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Deep expertise in crafting and maintaining highly available, scalable, and resilient distributed systems.

Expertise in incident management, disaster recovery, and proactive reliability engineering, ensuring high availability for critical systems.

Experience in infrastructure automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep), and CI/CD pipelines.

Proven expertise in networking, storage, compute, and identity platforms, ensuring secure, scalable cloud infrastructure.

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Experience managing budgets up to $5M+, ensuring strategic alignment with product and business priorities.

A strong product-centric approach, enabling you to bridge the gap between engineering, operations, and business needs.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



