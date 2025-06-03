Staff Project Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



What you will deliver

In your role in the AppSim team, you will lead the end-to-end delivery of sophisticated projects. You will develop and implement detailed plans, including schedules, budgets, and roadmaps, using appropriate methodologies to deliver on time, within budget, and at the desired quality.

Operating in Agile environments, you will coordinate across teams to align plans with iterative delivery cycles, resolve dependencies, and drive continuous value. You will proactively track and mitigate risks and adapt plans to address issues while keeping project goals on track.

You will build positive relationships with business, technical, and other partners to maintain alignment on goals and priorities. Acting as a key communication link, you will ensure transparency and focus throughout the project lifecycle.

Finally, you will drive continuous improvement by refining project management practices, improving efficiency, and promoting an environment for adaptability and growth.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Strong communication, skilled at articulating sophisticated ideas clearly.

Excellent problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Strong leadership and relationship skills, able to empower and encourage cross-functional teams.

At this level, the Project Manager is delivering multiple concurrent initiatives. They apply critical thinking to programme and project management, ensuring alignment with broader team goals. You will be influencing senior leadership and aligning cross-functional teams to shared objectives. They are strategically applying mixed methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, etc.) to drive delivery and maintain team focus. They demonstrate leadership in a technology environment, ensuring robust, enduring solutions meet technical and business needs. They are beginning to mentor and develop junior members of the team, with an eye on growth and continuous improvement.

Preferred experience:

Significant experience in project management or related field, leading projects with growing scope and complexity.

Solid track record of running large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Proficiency in Agile techniques, including scaling frameworks.

Expertise in product lifecycles and software rationalization.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



