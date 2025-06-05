Staff Service Designer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

The team that ensures that M&C Americas is supported with safe & compliant operations and underpin key commercial strategies with customer approach, technological expertise, & steady delivery.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Service Designer at bp, you will craft the overall experience a user has with our services. This includes interactions, processes, and end-to-end experiences integrating multiple products or touch-points. You will connect the dots among business operations, technology, and people to deliver cohesive and effective experiences. Through thoughtful design, collaboration, and innovation, you’ll help bp build services that are intuitive, efficient, and transformative, empowering both our customers and our teams.!

What you will deliver

User research & insights : Understand both qualitative and quantitative research methods and know when to use them, plan and facilitate user research, and analyse the data to provide practical insights. Conduct in-depth research to understand user needs, difficulties, and behaviors, collecting insights that advise the design of services that truly meet user requirements.

: Understand both qualitative and quantitative research methods and know when to use them, plan and facilitate user research, and analyse the data to provide practical insights. Conduct in-depth research to understand user needs, difficulties, and behaviors, collecting insights that advise the design of services that truly meet user requirements. Service blueprinting & journey mapping : Build service blueprints and customer journey maps that visualize all touchpoints, processes, and interactions in the service, ensuring a flawless experience across the user journey.

: Build service blueprints and customer journey maps that visualize all touchpoints, processes, and interactions in the service, ensuring a flawless experience across the user journey. Holistic service design : Design services that integrate both front-stage (customer-facing) and back-stage (internal processes and systems) aspects, ensuring operational efficiency and smooth delivery of our services. Apply a systems thinking approach to problem-solving, understanding how different elements influence one another as part of a whole

: Design services that integrate both front-stage (customer-facing) and back-stage (internal processes and systems) aspects, ensuring operational efficiency and smooth delivery of our services. Apply a systems thinking approach to problem-solving, understanding how different elements influence one another as part of a whole Cross-functional partnership : Work closely with partners, including product teams, developers, and business partners, to ensure that service improvements are aligned with business goals, feasible, and implementable, while also chipping in to strategy and business case development.!

: Work closely with partners, including product teams, developers, and business partners, to ensure that service improvements are aligned with business goals, feasible, and implementable, while also chipping in to strategy and business case development.! Prototyping & testing : Develop and test service concepts, prototypes, and frameworks to validate ideas and ensure the service design is practical, effective, and user-centred.!

: Develop and test service concepts, prototypes, and frameworks to validate ideas and ensure the service design is practical, effective, and user-centred.! Facilitation: Able to expertly facilitate and lead workshops with both designers, product teams and other cross-functional partners to build an exchanged views and alignment on the problem space, the users, and the end-to-end journey

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelor’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Significant experience as a Service Designer or similar role

Strong understanding of user-centered design principles.

Proficiency in service blueprinting and journey mapping.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment.

Experience with prototyping and testing service concepts.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Familiarity with systems thinking and its application in service design.

At this level, the Service Designer is skillful and demonstrates a high level of competency in handling complex design tasks. They lead user research efforts to uncover deep insights, create detailed service blueprints and journey maps, and ensure alignment across cross-functional teams. They excel at holistic service design, integrating front-stage and back-stage processes, and prototyping and testing innovative solutions. They develop teamwork across cross-functional teams. They take ownership of initiatives, ensuring they are completed optimally!

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



