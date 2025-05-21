Staff delivery manager

Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



Work location Pune

As a Digital delivery lead in the bp Technology team you will deliver a focused approach to service delivery and deliver digital solutions and projects. In addition to other technology teams you will work with Castrol Supply Chain Business managers and SME's that use Kinaxis Maestro and other Supply Chain solutions globally.

The Delivery Manager is a hands-on role and is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the provision of the Kinaxis overall service for Castrol Supply Chain and operated efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

Service Delivery management: Oversee the end-to-end delivery of Supply Chain Kinaxis and other application services, ensuring they meet quality standards and client expectations. Build and maintain strong relationships with Business teams, acting as the primary point of contact for service-related issues. Track and analyze service performance metrics of vendors to identify areas for improvement and ensure service level agreements (SLAs) are met. Address and resolve any service delivery issues or escalations promptly and effectively. Oversee the Supply Chain application portfolio, ensuring alignment with business objectives and digital trends.

Technology delivery management: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of Digital products or changes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, backlogs, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Data-driven decision-making: Monitor the applications health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users.

Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

Significant experience working across complex, globally dispersed businesses with good working knowledge of Supply Chain process.

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Experience in service delivery management for a global product/solution

Successful application of Agile, Lean, and project delivery methods.

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen

No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



