Staff delivery manager

Work location Pune
As a Digital delivery lead in the bp Technology team you will deliver a focused approach to service delivery and deliver digital solutions and projects. In addition to other technology teams you will work with Castrol Supply Chain Business managers and SME’s that use Kinaxis Maestro and other Supply Chain solutions globally.
The Delivery Manager is a hands-on role and is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the provision of the Kinaxis overall service for Castrol Supply Chain and operated efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.
No travel is expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
