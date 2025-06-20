Site traffic information and cookies

Staff delivery manager

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096421
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Technology


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

You Will Work With 

  • This role is a key part of the Functions Delivery Team, overseeing non-ERP business applications focused on Strategy, Ethics & Compliance, Legal, and Corporate Governance. You will work closely with business stakeholders, transformation teams, IT service teams, application vendors, and solution architects to ensure successful project execution, solution delivery, and governance alignment. 

 

Let Me Tell You About the Role 

  • As a Staff Delivery Manager (Functions), you will be responsible for managing the end-to-end delivery of technology solutions supporting corporate functions such as strategy execution, regulatory compliance, legal operations, and corporate ethics. You will lead project execution, manage stakeholder expectations, ensure risk mitigation, and oversee governance compliance. 

  • Your responsibilities will include project and programme management, stakeholder engagement, vendor coordination, and governance assurance. You will work with cross-functional teams to ensure that business objectives are met through timely, cost-effective, and high-quality technology implementations. 

 

What You Will Deliver 

  • Lead the delivery and execution of projects and solutions supporting Strategy, Ethics & Compliance, Legal, and Corporate Governance. 

  • Develop and manage detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets, ensuring alignment with business goals. 

  • Work with business leaders and IT teams to define requirements, prioritize initiatives, and drive value realization. 

  • Oversee vendor relationships, contracts, and service-level agreements (SLAs) to ensure high-quality delivery. 

  • Ensure adherence to risk management, compliance, and governance frameworks in all project activities. 

  • Provide programme-level oversight, ensuring interdependencies, risks, and mitigations are properly managed. 

  • Facilitate stakeholder engagement and communications, ensuring alignment across leadership teams. 

  • Drive the adoption of Agile and hybrid delivery methodologies, ensuring continuous improvement. 

  • Track programme KPIs, milestones, and financial performance, ensuring effective reporting to leadership. 

  • Lead change management and user adoption strategies, ensuring smooth transitions for business users. 

  • Mentor and guide junior project managers and transformation office staff, fostering a culture of excellence. 

 

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications) 

Essential 

 

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, Technology, or a related field. 

  • 12+ years of experience in programme/project management, with experience in corporate function technology implementations. 

  • Strong expertise in managing projects related to Ethics & Compliance, Legal, Strategy Execution, and Corporate Governance. 

  • Proven ability to lead project execution, stakeholder management, and risk mitigation. 

  • Strong understanding of governance frameworks, compliance standards, and regulatory considerations. 

  • Experience working with third-party vendors, system integrators, and software solution providers. 

  • Strong communication, leadership, and negotiation skills. 

  • Experience working with Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid project management methodologies. 

  • Proficiency in programme management tools such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or ServiceNow. 

 

Desired 

  • PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification. 

  • Experience delivering cloud-based solutions for corporate governance, legal compliance, or sustainability. 

  • Familiarity with AI-driven compliance automation, risk analytics, and corporate strategy software. 

  • Prior experience in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or healthcare. 

 

About bp 

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future! 

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. 


