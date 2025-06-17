Staff enterprise technology engineer

Job summary

Work location Pune

You will work with

A multi-disciplinary squad as a lead crafting, developing, and operating Palantir Foundry based applications for production & operations business. Our teams use Palantir Foundry and various data engineering technologies for data pipeline, data modelling, build and operate business critical data-driven solutions. You will use AI/ML and LLMs to drive business efficiency.

Let me tell you about the role

As an enterprise engineer with extensive experience of Palantir Foundry and data engineering technology, you will lead the team of engineers with a diverse set experiences in developing and maintaining application across production and operations.

What you will deliver

Build and Maintain applications on Palantir Foundry platform.

Develop and optimize data pipelines and workflows.

Perform data integration, analysis, and visualization tasks; ensure data quality and integrity.

Identify and solve issues within the Palantir Foundry environment.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to deliver data-driven solutions; provide technical support and training to team members.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems, with prior experience in software and platform engineering.

3+ years of hands-on Palantir Foundry experience - with understanding of Ontology, Code Repositories, Pipeline Builder, Workshop, Quiver, Contour

Experience with data integration and ETL processes. Knowledge of scripting and programming languages such as Python, Spark, Scala and SQL.

Awareness of software engineering practices & standard methodologies for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Collaboration skills; should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions. People management skills; prior experience of leading teams, partnering with customers and senior leadership

About bp

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Additional Information

Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



