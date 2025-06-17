Staff enterprise technology engineer

Entity:Technology
Work location Pune
A multi-disciplinary squad as a lead crafting, developing, and operating Palantir Foundry based applications for production & operations business. Our teams use Palantir Foundry and various data engineering technologies for data pipeline, data modelling, build and operate business critical data-driven solutions. You will use AI/ML and LLMs to drive business efficiency.
As an enterprise engineer with extensive experience of Palantir Foundry and data engineering technology, you will lead the team of engineers with a diverse set experiences in developing and maintaining application across production and operations.
Build and Maintain applications on Palantir Foundry platform.
Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
