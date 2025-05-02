Entity:People, Culture & Communications
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager is a senior leader responsible for shaping and implementing a comprehensive skills and performance management strategy that drives organizational success.
This role oversees two levels of direct reports, both co-located and centrally located, ensuring alignment across diverse teams and functions. By demonstrating both internal resources and best-in-class external partnerships, the Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager ensures that the Learning & Skills (L&S) team focus on delivering a global strategy and the highest value priorities across bp.
It also delivers critical products and services, including skills taxonomies and design standards; program management; performance impact measurement; integration of new businesses to our learning mode and service provision to NOJV, to its customers in an efficient, standardized manner through optimized processes, tools and technology.
This role demands strategic planning, long-term decision-making, complex problem-solving, and the ability to lead large-scale initiatives that indirectly impact organizational growth and competitiveness. Through strategic planning and execution, this role ensures that the organization remains agile, innovative, and capable of sustaining long-term success in a dynamic business environment.
Additionally, the Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager upholds bp’s License to Operate, supporting safe, reliable and compliant operations through their accountability for bp’s global compliance & conformance training strategy, global training matrix, and competence assurance processes for all bp safety and operational risk critical roles.
Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills
