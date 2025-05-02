Job summary

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager is a senior leader responsible for shaping and implementing a comprehensive skills and performance management strategy that drives organizational success.

This role oversees two levels of direct reports, both co-located and centrally located, ensuring alignment across diverse teams and functions. By demonstrating both internal resources and best-in-class external partnerships, the Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager ensures that the Learning & Skills (L&S) team focus on delivering a global strategy and the highest value priorities across bp.

It also delivers critical products and services, including skills taxonomies and design standards; program management; performance impact measurement; integration of new businesses to our learning mode and service provision to NOJV, to its customers in an efficient, standardized manner through optimized processes, tools and technology.

This role demands strategic planning, long-term decision-making, complex problem-solving, and the ability to lead large-scale initiatives that indirectly impact organizational growth and competitiveness. Through strategic planning and execution, this role ensures that the organization remains agile, innovative, and capable of sustaining long-term success in a dynamic business environment.

Additionally, the Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager upholds bp’s License to Operate, supporting safe, reliable and compliant operations through their accountability for bp’s global compliance & conformance training strategy, global training matrix, and competence assurance processes for all bp safety and operational risk critical roles.

What you will do:

Strategic planning and execution:

Develop and implement bp's L&S strategy, ensuring alignment with overall Talent strategy and business goals. Translate the strategy into a differentiated operation model and activity set.

Develop and maintain the L&S team portfolio view, ensuring resources focus on common critical skills gaps and highest value challenges to solve.

Develop and complete global strategies, standards and processes in service of the L&S strategy, for example, compliance & conformance training strategies and matrices, competence assurance processes, integrations and NOJV models, learning design standards, and approaches to data, performance impact and communications.

Drive operational excellence in L&S, including continuous improvement and innovation through custodianship of learning and skills common processes and alignment Operations & Advisory’s learning services processes.

Leadership and team management:

Lead, mentor, and develop two levels of direct reports, creating a high-performance culture that aligns with the organization's strategic goals.

Determine team structure, set performance expectations, and make hiring and development decisions to build a capable and motivated team.

Overcome challenges related to team performance, resource allocation, and team cohesion, particularly when managing multiple levels of leadership.

Builds a strong leadership pipeline and ensures consistent, high-quality performance across the skills and performance management function.

Manage the budget for the distributed team and manage performance of people and vendors against standards.

Ensure resources are allocated efficiently and effectively against multi-year budgets.

Collaborate with VP finance to optimize use of resources to achieve maximum impact.

External partnerships and vendor management:

Identify, select, and manage relationships with external partners and vendors who provide specialized training and learning solutions globally.

Manage group performance on services and tools, address issues related to vendor performance and the integration of external solutions with internal processes.

Ensures that the organization has access to the best-in-class training and development resources, enhancing the overall skill level and performance of the workforce.

Stakeholder engagement and communication:

Collaborate and engage with SVP Talent, VP Learning and Skills and businesses to ensure alignment on global strategies including compliance & conformance training, performance data insights and foresights, communications and integrations to ensure the L&S teams efforts focus on strategic people and performance gaps, and delivery of solutions that generate positive long-term performance.

Determine the communication strategies to be used when rolling out new initiatives and decide how to best present outcomes to various collaborators with strategic impact.

Address collaborator concerns, manage expectations, and ensure that relevant strategies are understood and supported across the organization.

Enhances collaborator agreement and support, leading to smoother implementation of initiatives and greater alignment with organizational goals.

What you will need ?

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in human resources, organizational development, business administration, education or related field.

Skills:

Leadership and people management; advanced problem solving; critical thinking; complex project delivery;

Workforce development; managing through ambiguity; budget and resource management; collaborator management and engagement,

Creativity and innovation; data-driven decision-making, vendor and partnership management; change management; emotional intelligence; creating high-performance teams.

Collaborator management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical Skills:

10 - 15 years direct experience in learning, training, technical development or supported sub-entity business experience.

7+-years’ experience advising, coaching, and influencing senior leaders.

Proven ability to deliver balanced solutions, combining business-specific expertise and technical/functional knowledge with a strong understanding of people development.

Behavioral:

Experience in complex matrix organization and global organizations. Experience advising, coaching, and influencing senior business executives.

