Structural Engineer - TSI

What you will deliver

Being an integrated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad team to manage the regional offshore bottom founded (fixed) structures in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.

Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional structural integrity management plans based on company guidance and industry codes; responsible for structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in determining the facility’s current condition; managing significant deterioration in topside, jacket and foundations conditions or any deviation following the offshores structures performance standards through the anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.

Being the discipline engineer in defining the structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (metocean or others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation; and following a rare extreme storm, seismic or ship impact event; or during winter storm inspection.

Monitoring modifications and associated weight changes on platforms, and maintaining as-designed and as-is structural models for the platforms.

Driving efforts to ensure structural risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, effectively communicating risks to business and technical stakeholders.

Actively contributing to the offshore structure’s Community of Practice (CoP) and sharing best practices and learnings.

Adheres to the company’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviors, and is a role model for the team.