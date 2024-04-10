Structural Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a ...... Offshore structural engineer will provide subject area expertise for operation support, including maintenance, inspection, anomaly management, and brownfield projects. In addition, the engineer will proactively work well with other teams and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization.

The offshore structural engineer would be based in Pune, India. The successful candidate will support our operational assets across regions. We are looking for a candidate with a proven technical background to make fit-for-purpose recommendations for operation support. In addition, the successful candidate needs strong partner leadership skills and can efficiently communicate the technical outcomes to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.

What you will deliver

Responsibilities

Being a coordinated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad team to handle the regional offshore bottom founded (fixed) structures in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.

Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional structural integrity management plans based on company mentorship and industry codes; responsible for structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in resolving facility’s current condition; handling significant deterioration in topside, jacket and foundations conditions or any deviation following the offshores structures performance standards through the anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.

Being the subject area engineer in defining the structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, being a great partner with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (metocean or others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation; and following a rare utmost storm, seismic or ship impact event; or during winter storm inspection.

Supervising modifications and associated weight changes on platforms, and maintaining as-designed and as-is structural models for the platforms.

Driving efforts to ensure structural risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, efficiently presenting risks to business and technical collaborators.

Actively chipping in to the offshore structure’s Community of Practice (CoP) and sharing best practices and learnings.

Adheres to the company’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviors, and is a role model for the team.

Supporting agile working as part of an agile team or providing support to an agile team as the need arises.

People and business related:

Provide clear safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree or equivalent experience in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Must have certifications:

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned field, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.

Preferred education/certifications:

Postgraduate qualification in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned field.

Minimum years of proven experience:

7+ years

Total years of experience:

7+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Knowledge of discipline-related industry standards (e.g., ISO 19900 series, API 2A-WSD, AISC WSD) and ideally some class codes (e.g., ABS, DNV, BV).

Proven industry experience in offshore structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management.

Strong technical skills in topside, jacket and foundation structural design and analyses.

People leadership, teamwork, interpersonal skills and an ability to network and influence across interpersonal boundaries.

Proficient in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Highly motivated self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Operating experience in integrity management support for offshore fixed or floating platforms and in being responsible for the inspection, inspection data management, analysis, fitness-for-service, modification, and repair of structures during the operating phase.

Experience in management of change, risk assessment, performance management, maintenance and repair strategies.

Experience in applying risk-based methodology for platform inspection and anomaly management.

Other central subject area engineering teams

Regional IM Teams

Regional and central IM execution teams

Regional facility support squads and operations teams

Projects delivery leads

Maintenance teams within bpTSI and Regions

External Vendors

Adhoc teams as required



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone fand company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.