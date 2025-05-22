Subsea Planner & Scheduler - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!

Job intent:

Delivery of work management systems (SAP, Activity planning, documentation etc), coordination and inputs for facilitating subsea work activity planning

The role is also a single point of accountability for scheduling activities to generate a high-quality optimized, deliverable schedule that is aligned with the site annual delivery plan

Overall responsibilities:

1) Tracks Subsea Squad readiness for planned work execution for assigned region, liaising with Job SPAs, Site Integrators and Central Subsea, Life of Field and Execution teams as required.

2)Manage SAP PM database and work management KPI metrics.

3)Oversee maintenance order process for Subsea squad, ensuring content compliance, quality, and planning implementation.

4)Maintain Subsea schedule to minimum site integration standard, minimizing production deferrals.

5)Support nesting of Subsea activities to minimize production impact and execution costs. Align with vessel and rig schedules.

Identify and address site/area constrained activities in the functional schedule.

6)Support activity SPA for resource requirements for Subsea maintenance activities and coordinate internal and external resource availability.

7)Flag readiness of functional activities, rescheduling non-compliant activities.

Issue Subsea functional schedule across all time frames (2W, 6W, 12W & 8Q) weekly and support SPA for reviewing reasons for non-attainment in P6.

Summary decision rights:

Performs interface evaluation of the effectiveness of preventive maintenance routines and engages the right people to modify as needed

Performs assurance of effective application of subsea work management system.

Experience and job requirements:

1)Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company as required.

2)Skilled Primavera version 6 user, Power-Bi, SAP PM System, MS Office (Excel, Word & Powerpoint)

3)High standard of presentation skills. Proactive and self-motivated teammate.

4)Has significant experience of planning and scheduling preferably in Oil & Gas.

Good communication and social skills, effective across a broad spectrum of nationalities and cultures with ability to constructively engage team members and partners.

Education: BE/ B.tech relevant to the role

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



