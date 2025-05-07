This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

We are hiring Wells Subsea Supervisor to join the team in Azerbaijan!

You will support the Subsea portion of the offshore Riserless Light Well Intervention activities. This is a Wells Team role and a close working relationship is expected within the various teams, particularly between the other Subsea Supervisors, Engineers, Interventions, Vessel Personnel, Vendor personnel and Operations Engineers and Supervisors.

The principal role of the Wells Subsea Team is to plan and execute the running of subsea well control package, associated tooling, UDB, and ROV operations. The team has an important supporting role in intervention operations, during the preparation, running and operation of subsea well control kit, well isolations/de-isolations, running of intervention toolstrings, and final handover to Production Operations.

The Subsea Wells Supervisor provides onshore preparation and offshore leadership for subsea wells execution activities. This includes providing assurance on vendor-led activities, coordination and planning, risk assessment and mitigation, safety leadership, and oversight/verification of vendor safety management systems.

Building successful relationships to enable collaboration is a key aspect of this role. Significant stakeholders include: Wells engineering and well operations teams, Wells Operations Managers, Well Superintendents & Wellsite Leaders, the Interventions Discipline Lead, Life of Field Team, Production Operations organization, Procurement and Supply Chain Management personnel, as well as key vendors for the project.

Although the work is primarily at the well site, some of the time may be required in the office or other work locations undertaking operations planning and procedure reviews.

This role is 28/28 rotational based and will report to the Wells Superintendent.

This is 12-month fixed term position for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities:

Coordination of well site activity to ensure both delivery and safety, environmental performance & effective execution of the well plan.

Define, oversee the work plan and vendors; participate & take a lead in Vessel safety programs.

Maintain communication with engineering staff & operations personnel.

Interface with Wells Team to ensure goals are aligned and deliverables are ready when needed.

Prepare installation activities by providing knowledge-based contact for coordination of onshore activity in support of operations.

Participate in well planning and pre-operation meetings to ensure past learnings are captured and incorporated into well programs and operational steps.

Drive vendor accountability through oversight and vendor-led solutions.

Responsibility for accurate daily operation reporting, and material/personnel logistics.

Actively seek methods to improve operations.

Identify and work concerns to deliver solutions to the offshore installation teams.

Coach individuals on site to improve knowledge in the areas of safety, environmental and operations

In this role, we have the following requirements

Essential Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree and/or significant industry experience

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent) industry experience.

Skills and experience:

Proven track record within Subsea Operations experience in the region

Demonstrated knowledge of Control of Work procedures, OMS practices, and bp safety principles and practices

Offshore experience with required certificates/training to work offshore

Work management and activity planning application experience

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Ability to travel and work offshore in rotational work schedule

Desired Criteria

Industry experience in the region

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Skills:

