Supply Chain Senior Team Leader

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE

The Senior Team Leader role exists to handle and supervise the team responsible for the delivery of services related to Supply Chain within the Lead to Stock and Order to Cash area. The Senior Team Leader will mange a team of Supply Chain Experts that have primary responsibility for providing analytical support to the Castrol Demand Management process; covering activities accross Demand Planning and Forecasting, Demand Execution and Demand Control; handling the production planning processes for items manufactured by BP plants or Third parties, ensuring we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and inventory targets across the performance unit. and holding them accountable for providing the most effective solutions.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Functional

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives (Service Level agreements, processes, policies) and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of:

Demand Management services to Castrol

Production and 3rd Party Planning services

Planing Master data and NPI analytics processes

Export activities, primary and secondary distirbution

Demand management:

Coordinate consolidated response to regional Demand activities including prioritization of Customer Demand, focal point for the Regional Demand Organisation.

Production planning & Deployment Requistion planning:

Creates a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised

Creates an achievable production plan for the next 24 months

Works with the S&OP Manager to develop robust plant Rough Cut Capacity Plans (RCCP) for all filling lines and key blenders to resolve capacity imbalances in the medium to long term horizon.

Works closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product plans are reflected in the production plans and are implemented to agreed timelines and deliverables

Working with Master Data Administrators and Plant Schedulers to ensure production planning master data is accurate and reflects reality with regular reviews are in place to drive improvements.

Works with the plant MRP teams to ensure the correct stocking policy is adopted for bulk intermediate oils and the right levels of safety stocks are being planned.

Facilitates the monthly Plant Supply Reviews for the plants in their Cluster.

Export management:

Ensure adherence and compliance with Excise goods regulations and related taxation

Regularly run analysis on Loss Funnel commitments around drop sizes and transport costs, ensure best transport options are picked, in line with our budgetary limits

Handle and supervise operational activities of the team including:

Coordination of transportation and Storage & Handling daily operations

Ensuring and follow-up BP HSSE rules and policies are aligned with for all Storage & Handling and transportation activities

Working closely with logistics providers (4PL, 3PLs); warehouse operators, customs agents and customers to handle logistics queries, complaints and to optimize and improve service

Maintain freight costing data in SAP in order to ensure a correct estimation of logistics providers invoices

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal partners and external customers at relevant levels.

Leadership & Supervisory

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, support long term career development of key talents.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure competency in performing Tower activities

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Educated to Degree level or equivalent.

5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management, finance or supply chain is required, Supply Chain (Planning/ Demand management / Export management) experience

Experience in supply chain planning and extensive knowledge of S&OP/ SO&E

Deep functional knowledge, expertise and experience in detailed supply chain processes & policies

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Minimum 3 years experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B environment

Experience of working with a team with varied strengths across different geographies

Knowledge and use of SAP and Kinaxis Rapid Response

REQUIRED SKILLS/EXPERTISE

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on multiple levels of the organisation.

Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance leadership skills with experience of handling both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong commercial skill.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



