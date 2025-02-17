Supply Chain Transformation - Performance Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role !

As part of the Castrol global supply chain transformation team you will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the Castrol strategy and key transformation programs deployment. As a Supply Chain Performance Analyst with a focus on Transformation Delivery, you will be instrumental in crafting our future success. You will wear several hats, demonstrating your data analysis skills to support strategic decision-making, provide data-driven insights to the GSC executive office, and coordinate integration of programs, resources and project manager activities driving the supply chain strategy delivery. This role demands a keen eye for detail, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for continuous improvement.

What you will deliver !

Supporting the development and implementation of transformation initiatives; including performance tracking & reporting, maintain programme and project documentation

Assisting in data analysis and reporting to inform decision-making and performance delivery.

Contributing to the development of transformation roadmaps and plans.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive change in organizational transformation and change management.

Track and measure the impact of implemented strategies on overall supply chain performance.

Proactively anticipate the information needs of the GSC executive office and prepare timely reports and briefings.

Conduct ad-hoc analyses to address specific inquiries and concerns raised by the leadership team.

Develop and provide insights for resource allocation, utilization and project assignment.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) !

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.

Project management qualification including understanding of project management methodologies e.g. Waterfall, Scrum, Agile, Kanban,

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a supply chain or performance analyst role.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, Power BI).

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Strong attention to detail and a dedication to accuracy.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.