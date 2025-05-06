Supply Operator NZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Purpose of the role

The purpose of the role is to own the scheduling of product inventories, supply to customers, receipt and delivery of fuel products whilst maximizing value delivery to bp. The role is also accountable for forward planning to provide an optimised supply program that maximises commercial value and option value in contracts.

The role incumbent is accountable for supply security for BP NZ and operational relationships with external counter parties. The job holder must uphold BP's reputation as a safe, reliable, and cost competitive supplier of fuel products in New Zealand as well as ensure safe and compliant operations.

Key Accountabilities

The job holder is accountable for the planning and scheduling of product inventories for supply locations under their remit and ensures reliability and security of supply.

Works with ST&S, Negotiation and Supply Optimisation teams to optimize the supply plan to achieve best outcome for bp.

Nominates import requirements to ST&S and shipping schedule to be shared with third party customers in line with bp’s contractual obligations

Maintains strong working relationships internally with the Negotiation team, Supply Optimisation team, Logistics, NOJV and Infrastructure, ST&S, downstream sales, product quality and marketing channels, and externally with terminal operators, shipping agents/ports and other Australian and New Zealand oil companies.

Accountable for supply security, financial delivery, shipping costs optimisation and working capital management.

Responsible to react promptly to unplanned constraints and amends the prompt supply plan accordingly in conjunction with the Supply Squad.

Own the operation & optimization of contracts with their geographical area of responsibility.

Ownership and excellent execution of supply process activity in SAP, with special focus on correctness of volume accounting and business critical month end processes.

Own Demand Planning accountabilities including the data set, processes, sales channel stakeholder engagement to inform the supply plan to drive value creation and cost optimsation.

Scheduler leave cover of other geographical patches within the operations discipline as well as opportunity to cover the supply optimization discipline.

Ensure compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Delegation of Authority, and other bp policies.

Essential Skills and Experience

Understanding of fuels product supply chains including trading, shipping and terminal operations

Product quality management incl. product specifications and their regional and seasonal variations

Ability to work with large volumes of complex data

Ability to execute processes with accuracy, efficiency and control, SAP system knowledge is desireable

Strong understanding of the end-to-end value of the supply chain

Experience in operational businesses.

Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation is desirable

Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum of stakeholders – internal and external - even during times of uncertainty, time pressure etc. Promotes open and effective communication

Shown ability to generate ideas to solve problems under time pressure

What’s in it for you?

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual cash bonus and 8% KiwiSaver

Employer sponsored medical and life insurance

Share options, fuel & Wild bean café discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Contractual Obligations, Logistics, Optimization, Scheduling, Shipping, Supply chain management, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.