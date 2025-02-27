Supply Planner – MRP

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



The planner creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets. Planner is responbsible for providing analytial support to the planning process. Provides accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems. Displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Creates a feasible plan of what needs to be shipped from the different locations across the network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Hold overall responsibility for managing planning processes for the items in their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and operational targets. Manage any shortages of goods to maximize sales volumes and initiate continous improvement plans/ corrective actions as necessary to meet demand plans.

To consolidate the monthly forecast and generate the forward monthly plan requirements for prompt preparations of purchase requisition for raw material to meet the dynamic demand without compromising the agreed service level. In full on time (IFOT) Stock days / Inventory Closing Volume / Days of Cover Minimise Slow Moving & Obsolete Stocks (SLOB )

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Participate and provide inputs in the S&OP forums (e.g. Supply Review, Demand Control Meeting, Marketing Review/NPI meeting, Performance Review & etc). Contribute by providing updates on all forward demand trending and risk assessment in respect to supply and cash impact for mitigation action, anticipation of Opportunity and Vulnerability for forward projection, Demand Supply balancing to mitigate the service issue as tactical actions.

Supports project work and initiatives through preparation of statistics, data and analysis, such as volumes, costs, margin and capacities, and assists in developing continuous improvement opportunities

Supports the wider strategic goals of minimizing costs along supply chain and ensure compliance with relevant quality standards.

Provides analyst support for materials management activities in compliance with the policies and procedures as they relate to materials storage, handling and management.

Helps to be responsible for the monthly forecast process for materials, ensuring any changes in forecast are communicated to Procurement and shared with other planners and coordinators, thereby assisting in managing the availability and continuity of materials in the supply chain.

Supports the communication and coordination of change management events / NPI / Competitiveness Initiatives throughout supply chain that are related to related materials or Purchase Finished Goods.

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Experience in Supply planning, DRP & MRP and NPI processes

Minimum 4 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.

Knowledge and experience of planning processes an systems and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

Problem solving

Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Experience in Sales and Customer management is desirable

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Absolute fluency in “Business English & Mandarin” is mandatory

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



