Supply Planning Manager - Malaysia

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

To act as conduit between Supply Chain and business partners local or overseas) in channelling market requirements into supply chain network. Accountable for end to end Supply Planning processes to ensure right product in the right place at the right time to support stock availability and service performance, on time product launches and implementation of competitiveness initiatives. Responsible in setting strategic roadmap for inventory management to ensure target service are met whilst delivering operational performance, such as inventory mix, SLOB, working capital. To drive continue improvement for the efficiency of S&OP process.

Key Accountabilities:

Business Planning - play a pivotal role in the tactical/operational/strategic engagement planning processes. Formulating and deployment of product supply strategy to support the business strategy and customer offers.

Lead the Supply Planning workstream of S&OP Process and facilitate Country Supply Review Meeting. Integrated Supply Planning (Finished Goods & Raw Materials)- Generating Supply, Distribution and Purchase Plans to support the forecasts and desired service levels.

Working capital management – Establish the right levels of safety stocks and overall inventory levels to deliver the target service levels. Ensure that working capital plans are delivered monthly, quarterly and at year end to support the business cash flow targets.

Work closely with the Marketing team on promotions, new products and strategic initiatives on the product portfolio. Lead all aspects of and handle Product Transition plan with all stakeholders to meet business objectives of changeover timelines.

Competitiveness Delivery - Lead and own efficient sourcing through localization and Insourcing and support competitiveness delivery program for the organization for efficiency, cost and cash.

SLOB Management – Accountable for the deployment of BP SLOB policy and driving continuous improvements in reduction of SLOB levels.

Crisis and continuity of supply disruptions – To lead / support Incidental Management Team (IMT) and crisis/response forums to drive through to resolution mitigating actions

Establish purchase planning processes and complete purchase requisition of Base Oils, Raw Materials and imported Finished Products in line with the Inventory policy.

Recommend sourcing network and decisions.

To develop and review the Services Level Agreement (SLA) with all local business partners and export group companies.

Provides analytical support on inventory management activities in compliance with the policies and procedures as they relate to materials storage, handling and management.

Education

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline.

APICS or MCIPS certification will be an added advantage

Experience

Minimum 5 years in Supply Planning and Inventory Management managerial function (Mandatory)

Experiences in S&OP Process, New Product Launches, Project Management (Desired)

Familiar with ERP system (BPCS, JD Edward, SAP & etc)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



