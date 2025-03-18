Systems Support Specialists - TSI

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About bp :

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Systems Support Specialist role involves working with the Systems & Transformation Discipline Lead in support of the projects’ Digital Strategy and driving the delivery and adoption of several high-profile products. The role holder will be integral to the successful deployment and adoption of new digital tools. The role will be a member of the centralised systems and tools squad in bp’s major capital projects delivery organisation. The squad is responsible for ensuring that core software systems are onboarded on projects with the required functionality, configuration and user support.

The team have overall responsibility for driving the optimisation of the digital solutions being utilised and developed across the organisation ensuring business requirements are met and value is delivered with consistent adoption of the toolkit.

This hands-on, customer facing role will involve administering vendor supplied applications (eg Oracle Primavera P6, Omega pims software) as well as in-house developed applications (eg dpm, OneTalent, OneProcess) and providing outstanding levels of support to large user communities of projects professionals, including senior leadership.

The role holder will be expected to develop into a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for several key applications, (eg relating to Project Planning / Project Delivery common process / SV&O / Completions management and.or Resource Management) requiring specialist knowledge in the technology, people and process. This will include additional responsibilities supporting the overall process administration and coordination.

What you will deliver:

Work with multiple key stakeholders across project teams, disciplines and with our Technology partners

Onboard / stand up approved systems on projects ensuring they are appropriately configured and that our project teams are set up for success with the right tools at the right time during the project life cycle.

Utilise advanced system edit rights to administer the suite of Project Management systems maintaining accurate user assignment for our 1,000+ user base whilst maintaining process defined settings, protocols and configurations.

Respond to front line user requests via central inbox providing super user level support, including trouble shooting user issues, and guidance to globally based project teams ensuring standards and processes are followed.

Provide advanced system & business process support to our end-user communities including training, coaching and discipline best practice.

Collaborate with Technology Product Mangers to manage and support delivery of version upgrades, maintenance releases and major enhancements to existing software systems whilst minimising business impact ensuring change is controlled.

Coordinate and conduct business led and user acceptance testing of software tools and enhancements

Manage content for key applications (such as Resource Frames, headcount supply & demand, verification checklists, commissioning check sheets) ensuring procedures, approvals and change control are rigorously adhered to before entering data into the system of record.

Perform regular audits within/between different datasets ensuring data accuracy and integrity and driving adherence to data standards across the suite of products.

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering, Project Management, Finance, technical or equivalent degree

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum 4 years working with project management or process flow data systems

Total years of experience:

6+ years relevant industry experience

Must have experiences/skills

Previous experience working in a business support role, administering and maintaining systems, managing complex user access, implementing new products, coaching users and providing process expertise

Customer focused attitude, ability to work through and troubleshoot issues to resolution.

Excellent organisational skills and ability to prioritise, experience of agile ways of working.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proven track record of project managing delivery of fit for purpose enhancements and deploying changes to existing products

Strong stakeholder management skills; ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with people at all levels, able to build strong, trusted relationships

Ability and flexibility to manage competing demands and tight deadlines as well as shifts in priorities.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in Microsoft Suite of tools including PowerBi, and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies.

Experience of formal Project Management / Project Controls roles, processes and tools.

Good to have experiences/skills :

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

You will work with

Production & Refining Projects:

Project Management and Engineering Teams, including senior stakeholders

Multi-discipline Central and Asset Teams

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.