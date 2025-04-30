TW Team Assistant

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

This role is to perform TW Castrol business administration/operational tasks of Sales and Marketing and relating which must be performed locally.

Majority of CS, planning, and administrative tasks have been passed to GBS / BTC, but some work must be performed locally due to TW regulation requirements and ensure full compliance to all BP HSSE and Ethics standards.

Key Accountabilities:

Taiwan office administrative and support (e.g. Purchase stationery /Miscellaneous purchases

TW MKTG tasks support (e.g. Pricing set up in JDE)

TW GSC local support (e.g. SDOD -Direct Ship order Entry, transfer pricing calculation, declaration, QC, stock taking, trip maintenance, shipment check, etc)

TW Finance support (e.g. audit support)

Monitor and reporting ASP expenses and ensuring expenses are within the given budget. Manage the give away and marketing support, product launches while need.

Ensuring all operations are done with full compliance to BP HSSE and Ethics standards.

To provide and organise effective and efficient secretarial, clerical support, administration support to the Taiwan team.

Requirements:

Education

Associate degree or higher, preferably in Business Studies or a related field.

Experience

At least 2 years of relevant work experience.

Understanding TW government requirements on administrative set up

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, able to engage senior level stakeholders

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Detailed-oriented and attention

Strong computer skill JDE & Power BI & Excel

Capable of project & relationship management

Fluent in English and Chinese

Team player with a positive work attitude.

Ability to solve problems effectively.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.