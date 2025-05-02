Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Talent Acquisition Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative support to the senior leadership hiring team, focusing on requisition allocation, interview facilitation, and assessment logistics. This role ensures recruitment tasks are completed within specified timescales and standards, working closely with relevant business leaders and the Talent Acquisition organization to realize bp's talent strategy, emphasizing quality of hire, diversity and inclusion, pace of hiring, and critical capabilities.

What you will do:

Support the senior leadership hiring team to effectively manage the administrative process of a portfolio of requisitions

Responsible for scheduling interviews, for logistics and facilitation of interviews

Responsible for ensuring quality candidate and hiring manager experience throughout the process

Support senior leadership hiring advisors with adhoc data requests and running Talent Insight reports

Coordinate relationship with procurement related to payments and invoices to recruitment agencies

Support professional hiring team with screening CVs/candidates i.e. conduct phone screens, review HireVue online screenings, shortlist candidates as needed

Responsible for setting up and collecting assessment materials and support with assessment software

Meeting and greeting candidates invited for interview and ensuring all relevant parties are present

Manage candidate travel and liaise with travel vendor (i.e. candidate expenses)

Managing job postings with external vendors if required

Support candidate sourcing in internal and external databases/sources

Provide support on various P&C/TA projects where needed and participate in project teams as required

Any other task assigned by line manager/as requested (i.e. support with events, etc.)

Monitor related business processes and actively seek out improvement opportunities in close collaboration with TA and other O&A teams

What you will need ?

University degree, preferably in a related field

Fluent written and verbal English

-One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organisation

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Comfortable in Microsoft product suite

Skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Familiarity with Talent Acquisition processes and policy. Experience of 1-3 years

Skills:

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical Skills:

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities Comfortable in Microsoft product suite

Behavioral:

Skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Fluent written and verbal English, One team mind-set,

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.