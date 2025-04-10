Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a



Talent Attraction Advisor

The Talent Attraction Senior Advisor is a key member of the Talent Attraction team, responsible for developing and deliver attraction strategies and marketing campaigns locally and globally. Leveraging a multi-channel approach, this role focuses on supporting recruitment and improving bp’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP). You will be creative, yet data driven with the ability to analyse and optimise campaigns, reporting results using case studies and to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.

In this role You will:

Support the execution of recruitment marketing campaigns aligned with bp’s EVP

Assist in digital and social media marketing efforts, helping to develop engaging content

Ensure consistent branding across all talent attraction initiatives

Work on campaign activation, photoshoots, podcasts, video and events

Manage outreach and engagement strategies for key talent pools

Source and curate internal content, such as employee stories, business updates, and career development insights, to create newsletters that nurture long-term interest in bp

Support talent relationship management (TRM) efforts by delivering targeted and engaging content

Support the planning and execution of early career events, including virtual and in-person and industry conferences

Manage event logistics, ensuring seamless execution and a positive candidate experience

Work with partners to improve the impact of events

Work closely with the wider talent attraction team to deliver regional and global attraction strategies

Partner with talent acquisition, communications, and brand teams to align messaging and campaigns

Support engagement with third-party agencies and media partners

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations in talent attraction

Track and report on the efficiency of campaigns, events, and pipeline communications using insights to refine strategies

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in recruitment marketing, employer branding, or talent attraction

Understanding of multi-channel marketing, including social media, digital advertising, and content marketing

Strong organisational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to engage both internal and external partners

Ability to develop engaging content for different channels

Understanding of employer brand positioning and talent attraction strategies

Ability to plan and execute events and campaigns efficiently

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

One team mind-set, demonstrating an understanding of the value and ability to develop high quality, trust-based working relationships

Ability to bring fresh ideas to attraction efforts and improve engagement strategies

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and a fast-paced environment

High level of proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.