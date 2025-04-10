Job summary
Entity:
People, Culture & Communications
Job Family Group:
HR Group
Job Description:
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a
Talent Attraction Advisor
The Talent Attraction Senior Advisor is a key member of the Talent Attraction team, responsible for developing and deliver attraction strategies and marketing campaigns locally and globally. Leveraging a multi-channel approach, this role focuses on supporting recruitment and improving bp’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP). You will be creative, yet data driven with the ability to analyse and optimise campaigns, reporting results using case studies and to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.
In this role You will:
- Support the execution of recruitment marketing campaigns aligned with bp’s EVP
- Assist in digital and social media marketing efforts, helping to develop engaging content
- Ensure consistent branding across all talent attraction initiatives
- Work on campaign activation, photoshoots, podcasts, video and events
- Manage outreach and engagement strategies for key talent pools
- Source and curate internal content, such as employee stories, business updates, and career development insights, to create newsletters that nurture long-term interest in bp
- Support talent relationship management (TRM) efforts by delivering targeted and engaging content
- Support the planning and execution of early career events, including virtual and in-person and industry conferences
- Manage event logistics, ensuring seamless execution and a positive candidate experience
- Work with partners to improve the impact of events
- Work closely with the wider talent attraction team to deliver regional and global attraction strategies
- Partner with talent acquisition, communications, and brand teams to align messaging and campaigns
- Support engagement with third-party agencies and media partners
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations in talent attraction
- Track and report on the efficiency of campaigns, events, and pipeline communications using insights to refine strategies
What You will need to be successful:
- Experience in recruitment marketing, employer branding, or talent attraction
- Understanding of multi-channel marketing, including social media, digital advertising, and content marketing
- Strong organisational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to engage both internal and external partners
- Ability to develop engaging content for different channels
- Understanding of employer brand positioning and talent attraction strategies
- Ability to plan and execute events and campaigns efficiently
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- One team mind-set, demonstrating an understanding of the value and ability to develop high quality, trust-based working relationships
- Ability to bring fresh ideas to attraction efforts and improve engagement strategies
- Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and a fast-paced environment
- High level of proficiency in English
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
