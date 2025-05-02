Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

What you will do :

The Talent Attraction Senior Advisor is a key member of the Talent Attraction team, responsible for developing and delivering attraction strategies and recruitment marketing campaigns locally and globally. Demonstrating a multi-channel approach, this role focuses on supporting recruitment and enhancing bp’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP).

You will be creative, yet data driven with the ability to enhance and optimize campaigns, reporting results using case studies and to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.

Create and deliver recruitment marketing campaigns that support hiring needs globally and regionally spanning digital, video, events, social media and more.

Promote bp's employer brand ensuring consistent, compelling messaging across all touchpoints.

Advise and influence stakeholders including senior business leaders, talent acquisition and PC&C, ensuring talent attraction strategies align with business needs.

Collaborate closely with the global attraction team, brand, communications and external agencies to drive joined-up activity.

Leverage data to optimise campaigns and demonstrate impact through case studies and reports.

Keep up to date with trends in recruitment marketing and bring fresh ideas and innovation into our work.

What you’ll need

Expertise in recruitment marketing, employer branding and content creation across digital channels like LinkedIn, Instagram and programmatic media.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to tailor messaging for different audiences and influence at all levels.

Strong project management skills with the ability to lead multiple campaigns end-to-end, within time and budget.

Confidence and experience building trusted relationships with senior stakeholders and global teams.

Analytical mindset - confident with data analysis and reporting tools (e.g., Google Analytics, social insights).

A collaborative, curious and creative approach with a focus on delivering exceptional candidate experiences.

Comfortable in a fast-paced, changing environment with the resilience and adaptability to thrive.

Why Join our team?

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We offer:

An inclusive culture where you're valued for who you are.

Flexible working options and hybrid arrangements.

A modern working environment with collaborative spaces.

Great learning and development opportunities to support your career growth.

A wide range of benefits including health, wellbeing and financial support.

Join us and help shape a more creative and effective talent attraction function, where your work really matters.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.