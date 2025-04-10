Job summary
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a
Talent Attraction Senior Advisor!
This role is a key member of the Talent Attraction team, responsible for developing and deliver attraction strategies and marketing campaigns locally and globally. Bringing to bear a multi-channel approach, this role focuses on supporting recruitment and improving bp’s Employee Value Proposition. You will be creative, yet data driven with ability to analyse and optimise campaigns, reporting results using case studies and to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.
In this role You will:
- Develop and deliver recruitment marketing campaigns aligned with our employer value proposition (EVP) with a global and regional perspective
- Work on digital campaign strategies, creative development, channel strategy, campaign activation, photoshoots, podcasts, video and events
- Promote bp’s EVP through targeted messaging and content, ensuring a consistent and compelling employer brand
- Work collaboratively with all members of attraction team to cultivate creativity, practice and consistency to successfully deliver the global attraction strategy for both experienced hire and early careers
- Establish strong relationships with the talent acquisition, communications, social media and brand teams to ensure a cohesive approach to our employer brand
- Build trusted working relationships with bp’s chosen 3rd party attraction agencies
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations in talent attraction
- Provide market insights to advise attraction strategies and ensure competitiveness in talent markets
- Ensure campaigns are data-driven, using analytics to optimize performance and return on investment
- Use data to advise continuous improvement of the attraction strategy and tactics
What You will need to be successful:
- Experience of employer branding, recruitment marketing, and delivering attraction campaigns
- Strong understanding of multi-channel marketing, including social media, digital advertising, and content marketing
- Excellent project management skills to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously
- Data-driven approach, with experience applying analytics to measure and optimize campaign performance
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field, or equivalent experience
- Proficiency in crafting compelling messages and content that resonate with target audiences
- Solid understanding of digital and social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and programmatic advertising
- Ability to plan, implement, and manage sophisticated campaigns within deadlines and budget constraints
- Strong analytical skills to interpret campaign data and provide actionable insights
- Proficiency in using analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, social media insights)
- Competency to put the customer and business strategy at the heart of decisions with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors
- One team mind-set, demonstrating an understanding of the value and ability to develop high quality, trust-based working relationships
- A creative personality, self-motivation to strive for excellence
- Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a fast-paced environment
- High level of proficiency in English
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
