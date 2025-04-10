Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a



Talent Attraction Senior Advisor!

This role is a key member of the Talent Attraction team, responsible for developing and deliver attraction strategies and marketing campaigns locally and globally. Bringing to bear a multi-channel approach, this role focuses on supporting recruitment and improving bp’s Employee Value Proposition. You will be creative, yet data driven with ability to analyse and optimise campaigns, reporting results using case studies and to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.

In this role You will:

Develop and deliver recruitment marketing campaigns aligned with our employer value proposition (EVP) with a global and regional perspective

Work on digital campaign strategies, creative development, channel strategy, campaign activation, photoshoots, podcasts, video and events

Promote bp’s EVP through targeted messaging and content, ensuring a consistent and compelling employer brand

Work collaboratively with all members of attraction team to cultivate creativity, practice and consistency to successfully deliver the global attraction strategy for both experienced hire and early careers

Establish strong relationships with the talent acquisition, communications, social media and brand teams to ensure a cohesive approach to our employer brand

Build trusted working relationships with bp’s chosen 3rd party attraction agencies

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations in talent attraction

Provide market insights to advise attraction strategies and ensure competitiveness in talent markets

Ensure campaigns are data-driven, using analytics to optimize performance and return on investment

Use data to advise continuous improvement of the attraction strategy and tactics

What You will need to be successful:

Experience of employer branding, recruitment marketing, and delivering attraction campaigns

Strong understanding of multi-channel marketing, including social media, digital advertising, and content marketing

Excellent project management skills to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously

Data-driven approach, with experience applying analytics to measure and optimize campaign performance

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field, or equivalent experience

Proficiency in crafting compelling messages and content that resonate with target audiences

Solid understanding of digital and social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and programmatic advertising

Ability to plan, implement, and manage sophisticated campaigns within deadlines and budget constraints

Strong analytical skills to interpret campaign data and provide actionable insights

Proficiency in using analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, social media insights)

Competency to put the customer and business strategy at the heart of decisions with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors

One team mind-set, demonstrating an understanding of the value and ability to develop high quality, trust-based working relationships

A creative personality, self-motivation to strive for excellence

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a fast-paced environment

High level of proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

