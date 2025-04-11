Relocation may be negotiable for this role

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a



Talent Management Consultant

This role supports the development of diverse talent pipelines, ensures quality delivery of talent management practices, and drives connection with central talent management processes. The work is fast-paced, highly visible, and requires significant influencing and prioritization skills as well as senior stakeholder management.

Work on setting the entity talent management strategy with the P&C Senior Vice President and Vice President

Co-own and design fit-for-purpose talent management strategies that identify the talent management required to deliver the business strategy

Provide talent management expertise to support business leaders in making placement decisions for the highest value and most critical roles

Support the development of diverse talent pipelines and succession plans in our high-value, critical roles

Provide the talent framework and tools to the P&C community and advise, mentor relevant P&C VP’s and partners to deliver talent initiatives

Deploy the talent conversation process within entities ensuring connection with Leadership & Culture, Performance & Potential team and P&C Partnering

Apply DE&I lens through Entity Talent Manager activities and advise on the related activities where they feature on entity DE&I plans

Provide talent management expertise into broader business initiatives and projects, as needed

Drive connection with central talent management processes and programmes for the entity, working collectively and collaboratively to ensure alignment across all partners

At least 8 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources advising teams or projects with complex operational delivery requirements

Track record in designing, implementing, and scaling global talent and/or learning programs

Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement

Experience managing contracts and relationships with external partners, including consultancies, specialist providers and educational institutions, to deliver high quality talent solutions

Prior experience in driving and implementing talent management, development interventions

Track record managing multiple leadership development, talent management or organizational change projects within large organizations, delivering on time and within budget using a wide range of project management approaches with demonstrable impact

Proven commercial competence and management of third party vendors that are efficient and value driven

Ability to plan and manage change in sophisticated, global organizations, using change management practices and efficiency

Experience developing and using data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent management and leadership programs

Proficiency in data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi) and navigating AI engines

Strategic and critical thinking, curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future

Proven track record in encouraging and supporting team members meet high standards, fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence

Strong communication skills to communicate clearly with a range of collaborators – oral and written, engaging partners and building partnership across teams

University degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)

High level of proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



