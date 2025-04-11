Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a



Talent Management Senior Advisor

The role’s purpose is to support senior talent management activities including succession planning, talent deployment meetings, talent conversations, and providing insights through data measurement and analysis. The role involves coordinating a range of talent management activities and interventions across entities with the guidance and support of the Head of Talent Management.

In this role You will:

Provide support and guidance across a range of talent management activities and interventions to support business strategy and plan delivery

Serve as talent conversations tag for Entity Talent Management teams, ensuring strategic and consistent approach followed across all entities

Support with the preparation of materials for talent and people meetings as appropriate to support the progression of bp’s talent agenda

Support with development of candidate slates for talent deployment/chessboard meetings

Support the development and implementation of succession planning strategies

Assist in identifying key roles and potential successors within the organization, working with P&C partnering

Prepare reports and presentations for senior leadership on succession planning outcomes

Support the successful delivery of the talent conversation process for assigned entities

Facilitate calibration sessions with partnering Leadership Team

Provide data-driven insights to support talent conversations

Track and document outcomes of talent conversations and follow-up actions

Prepare LT packs for finalization of nominations

Provide advisory on nomination approach as well as removal of pool members

Develop and maintain talent management measures for the entity, aligned with the Entity Talent Managers and broader Leadership & Culture measures

Analyze talent data to identify trends, gaps, and opportunities

Provide regular and ad-hoc reports to senior leadership on talent management metrics

Use data to support decision-making in talent management processes

Analyse and proactively model the impact of potential/planned employee and position changes, provide insights on impact to entity priorities (ie. DE&I representation, location strategy, headcount, etc.)

Ensure accuracy and integrity of talent management data in Workday, MS Lists and other such tools

Collaborate with Services & Solution to continuously improve our talent management systems and tools

Work with colleagues to develop solutions and products which are fit for purpose to provide key data and insights needed to support the monitoring of key talent metrics

Work closely with the Talent Management teams and P&C partners

Communicate effectively with senior leaders, providing clear and actionable insights

Recommend and implement improvements to talent management processes and tools

Participate in professional development opportunities to improve skills and knowledge

What You will need to be successful:

5 years’ experience in talent management, business partnering, leadership development, learning or human resources advising teams or projects with significant operational delivery requirements

Experience of crafting, implementing, and scaling talent management and/or learning programs

Track record working with large data sets, analysing and reporting

Proven track record to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement

Experience leading leadership development, talent management or organizational change project/product within large, complex organizations

Ability to consider financial and operational implications in decision making striving for outcomes that optimize value for bp

Proficiency driving delivery of initiatives by identify potential obstacles and risks and implementing change management solutions to address them

Strong skills identifying and evaluating data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent and leadership programs

Proficiency in data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi)

Understanding and ability of taking multiple project goals and translating them into critical results

Good communication skills to communicate clearly with a range of stakeholders – oral and written

Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future

Advisory skills with ability to discreetly manage confidential and sensitive information

University degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)

High level of proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.