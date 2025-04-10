This role is eligible for relocation within country

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Talent Practices Senior Advisor

The Talent Practices Senior Advisor is primarily responsible for supporting the global talent process and associated practices. There will also be activity supporting other key talent processes and programmes including the global performance management process, and high potential pools and programmes. This role involves partnering with internal and external partners to define strategies, deliver processes, and manage relationships with vendors. The role requires strong communication, advisory change and project management skills, as well as subject matter expertise and process excellence.

In this role You will:

Support the creation of talent and performance frameworks/tools

Provide expert advice in talent/performance management

Plan the annual schedule and pro-actively manage project workstreams

Keep business map (Kanbanize) up-to-date and flag issues and late items

Manage annual campaigns and track progress

Own central mailboxes and answer queries

Manage comms channels including Teams site

Draft comms materials

Deliver workshops and briefing sessions

Co-ordinate delivery of development events for talent pools

Co-own and manage vendor relationships contracts up to a value of $3 million

Keep up-to-date with the external environment and bring best practice to the team

Monitor performance metrics and provide insights and recommendations based on data

Talent and performance management experience

Experience integrating DE&I lenses into talent management processes and deploying psychometric tools for objective decision-making is good-to-have

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)

8 -10 years experience in designing groundbreaking talent management strategies

Experience in executing and implementing talent management and development interventions (e.g., succession planning, assessment, coaching, high-potential & other leadership and learning programmes)

Proven experience in managing large-scale or sophisticated projects/programmes.

Robust capability in project management, with underpinning ability to effectively prioritise conflicting demands

Experience in DE&I

Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future

Data-driven approach and ability to underpin recommendations with sound logic

Ability to connect, integrate and influence across stakeholder groups to drive impact for the business

Agile ways of working to respond to the emerging needs of the business

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



