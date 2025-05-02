This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Talent Programmes Senior Advisor is responsible for supporting one or more of the global Talent Management & Assessment workstreams: performance management process; global talent process and practices; high potential pools and programme.

This role includes creating processes and practices, owning a project and delivery plan, delivering flagship talent programmes, supporting the management of vendor relationships and writing comms.

The role requires significant project management, communication, data and prioritization skills, as well as subject-matter expertise.

To support the Talent Programmes Manager in delivering our global talent and performance processes and / or delivering our flagship high potential programmes. This includes programme management, continually improving our process based on feedback and lessons learned, reporting and impact measurement and delivering briefing sessions.

What you will do:

Support the creation of talent and performance framework / tools

Support the planning of the annual schedule and pro-actively project manage workstreams

Key interface with ETM team

Project manage annual cycles / deliverables

Draft comms plan and content / copy

Co-own and manage vendor relationship contracts up to a value of $3M

Own talent pool data and metrics and our evaluation approach

Provide recommendations based on data insights

Deliver workshops and briefing sessions

Link with S+S / lead on technology / define dashboard requirements

Provide expert advice in talent / performance management

Keep up to date with the external environment and bring best practice to the team.

What you will need:

University degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)

At least 5 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with significant operational delivery requirements.

Talent management expertise: Experience of designing, implementing, and scaling talent development programs.

Delivery excellence: Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement.

Skills:

Agility core practices

Change management

Collaboration

Communication

Creating and measuring impact

Customer centric thinking

Data analysis

Decision making

Delivery management

Influencing

Leadership development

People management

Performance consulting

Performance management

Project management

Stakeholder management

Succession planning

Talent management

Writing skills

Technical:

Project Management: Has experience in leading on leadership development, talent management or organizational change project/product within large, complex organizations, and can deliver to a plan and manage risk effectively

Commercial acumen: Considers financial and operational implications in decision making aiming for outcomes that optimize value for bp

Change Management: Can drive delivery of initiatives by identify potential obstacles and risks and implement change management solutions to address them.

Data and analytics: Identifies and evaluates data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent and leadership programs. data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi).

Creating and measuring impact: Identifies and evaluates relevant data and trends from the measurement of leadership and talent products/offers, providing insights to guide decision-making and mitigate risks.

Digital & Technology: Proactively resolves inefficiencies in processes and creates innovative solutions by incorporating digital tools and technology to enhance delivery

Behavioural:

Strategic and critical thinking: Demonstrates understanding and ability of taking multiple project goals and translating them into critical deliverables. Can work with uncertainty and ambiguity and to deliver business outcomes and impact

Communication & influencing: Good communication skills to communicate clearly with a range of stakeholders – oral and written. Good record of engaging stakeholders and building partnership within the team for efficiencies and minimise duplication

Growth mindset: Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future. Willingness to ideate and deliver continuous improvement.

Leadership and teamwork: Encourages and supports team members to meet high standards, fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence.

Customer focused: Proven track record of understanding the needs of internal and external customers to deliver high quality services and products.

Trusted advisor and discretion: Trusted advisor with ability to discreetly manage confidential and sensitive information (i.e. ITKs).

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



