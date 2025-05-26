In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Tax Compliance Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Perform the tax coding of the assigned vendor invoices on a regular basis and effectively

Assemble tax activity related input information from key partners

Support on the period end closing activities that are in direct or indirect connection with tax activities

Documentation and maintenance of Tax related standards and desktop procedures, standard operation procedures

Proactively support the implementation of process enhancements which are required to achieve or improve compliance with applicable regulation

Support Business clients in understanding the impact of the Tax processes on their General Ledger and Reporting activities

Work with the Internal Control team to design, implement and operate control activities to meet the control objectives identified regarding the Tax activities

Support external and internal audits

Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Support Delivery in line with finance service Centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Support validations / reconciliations for company codes supported (especially follow up on failed reconciliations / validations)

Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Tax teams

Work with the Country Finance / tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Maintain a high standard of professional knowledge, ethics and practices when dealing with peers, subordinates, supervisors, and other key partners of the company.

Actively contributes to continuous improvement including standardization, efficiency, and simplification, by identifying opportunities within own work.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree

3 to 4 years’ experience in related Direct and Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area

Fluency in English

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Innovation and change management competencies

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness and ability to influence

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!