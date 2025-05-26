Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Tax Compliance Senior Analyst
Perform the tax coding of the assigned vendor invoices on a regular basis and effectively
Assemble tax activity related input information from key partners
Support on the period end closing activities that are in direct or indirect connection with tax activities
Documentation and maintenance of Tax related standards and desktop procedures, standard operation procedures
Proactively support the implementation of process enhancements which are required to achieve or improve compliance with applicable regulation
Support Business clients in understanding the impact of the Tax processes on their General Ledger and Reporting activities
Work with the Internal Control team to design, implement and operate control activities to meet the control objectives identified regarding the Tax activities
Support external and internal audits
Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control
Support Delivery in line with finance service Centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.
Support validations / reconciliations for company codes supported (especially follow up on failed reconciliations / validations)
Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Tax teams
Work with the Country Finance / tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as required
Maintain a high standard of professional knowledge, ethics and practices when dealing with peers, subordinates, supervisors, and other key partners of the company.
Actively contributes to continuous improvement including standardization, efficiency, and simplification, by identifying opportunities within own work.
Relevant degree
3 to 4 years’ experience in related Direct and Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area
Fluency in English
Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities
Innovation and change management competencies
Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
Customer- and service-oriented thinking,
Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts
Strong communication and cooperation skills
Assertiveness and ability to influence
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial Management, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.