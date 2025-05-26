Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Tax Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096011
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Tax Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Tax Compliance Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

  • Perform the tax coding of the assigned vendor invoices on a regular basis and effectively

  • Assemble tax activity related input information from key partners

  • Support on the period end closing activities that are in direct or indirect connection with tax activities

  • Documentation and maintenance of Tax related standards and desktop procedures, standard operation procedures

  • Proactively support the implementation of process enhancements which are required to achieve or improve compliance with applicable regulation

  • Support Business clients in understanding the impact of the Tax processes on their General Ledger and Reporting activities

  • Work with the Internal Control team to design, implement and operate control activities to meet the control objectives identified regarding the Tax activities

  • Support external and internal audits

  • Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

  • Support Delivery in line with finance service Centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

  • Support validations / reconciliations for company codes supported (especially follow up on failed reconciliations / validations)

  • Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Tax teams

  • Work with the Country Finance / tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as required

  • Maintain a high standard of professional knowledge, ethics and practices when dealing with peers, subordinates, supervisors, and other key partners of the company.

  •  Actively contributes to continuous improvement including standardization, efficiency, and simplification, by identifying opportunities within own work.

What You need to be successful:

  • Relevant degree

  • 3 to 4 years’ experience in related Direct and Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area

  • Fluency in English

  • Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

  • Innovation and change management competencies

  • Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

  • Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

  • Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

  • Strong communication and cooperation skills

  • Assertiveness and ability to influence

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial Management, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

